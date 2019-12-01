Nancy Brunning honored at Te Waka Toi Awards

CREATIVE NEW ZEALAND MEDIA RELEASE

30 November, 2019

Nancy Brunning honored at Te Waka Toi Awards

Actor, writer, director and producer, Nancy Brunning was recognised for her contribution to Māori arts tonight at the 2019 Te Waka Toi Awards held in Rotorua. Awarded the Te Tohu Kē a Te Waka Toi award for significant, positive impact on the development and practice of Ngā Toi Māori, Brunning was aware of the award before her death.

Artists from around the country overwhelmingly supported the award with fellow actor Cliff Curtis sharing,

“Consistently kind, calm and clear in words and actions. She held in her soul an artist’s love for humanity and for her people. She shared her love through her work and made a profound contribution that will live on. Ngā mihi aroha ki a ia me tana whānau hoki.”



Actor Rawiri Paratene who received the award in 2013 said,

“Nancy Brunning is quite simply one of the greatest actors that this country has ever produced!”

Nancy passed away peacefully in Wellington on Saturday 16 November with her family and daughter beside her. Nancy’s family accepted the award on her behalf.

The Supreme Award Winner is sculptor Rex Homan (Te Rarawa) who over a thirty-year career is regarded as one of country’s finest wood-sculptors specialising in life like bird, flora and fauna works.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

