Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nancy Brunning honored at Te Waka Toi Awards

Sunday, 1 December 2019, 11:58 am
Press Release: Creative New Zealand

CREATIVE NEW ZEALAND MEDIA RELEASE

30 November, 2019

Nancy Brunning honored at Te Waka Toi Awards

Actor, writer, director and producer, Nancy Brunning was recognised for her contribution to Māori arts tonight at the 2019 Te Waka Toi Awards held in Rotorua. Awarded the Te Tohu Kē a Te Waka Toi award for significant, positive impact on the development and practice of Ngā Toi Māori, Brunning was aware of the award before her death.

Artists from around the country overwhelmingly supported the award with fellow actor Cliff Curtis sharing,

“Consistently kind, calm and clear in words and actions. She held in her soul an artist’s love for humanity and for her people. She shared her love through her work and made a profound contribution that will live on. Ngā mihi aroha ki a ia me tana whānau hoki.”


Actor Rawiri Paratene who received the award in 2013 said,

“Nancy Brunning is quite simply one of the greatest actors that this country has ever produced!”

Nancy passed away peacefully in Wellington on Saturday 16 November with her family and daughter beside her. Nancy’s family accepted the award on her behalf.

The Supreme Award Winner is sculptor Rex Homan (Te Rarawa) who over a thirty-year career is regarded as one of country’s finest wood-sculptors specialising in life like bird, flora and fauna works.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Creative New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 