Big grids for NZ Superkart title meeting at Manfeild

The biggest grids in over 10 years will add real impact as Superkart drivers from all over the country contest KartSport New Zealand’s 2019 National Superkart titles as part of the opening round of the Manawatu Car Club’s Mitre 10 Mega Summer (motor racing) Series at Feilding’s Circuit Chris Amon Manfeild this weekend.

All up across the five classes the2019 KartSport New Zealand Superkarts Championship has attracted 41 entries, almost twice that (27) of the 2018 title meeting at Hampton Downs.

Set to take on standard setting Auckland ace and three-time and defending champion Ryan Urban in the premier International class are 10 other top-line drivers including fellow former Superkart title holder Paul Dunlop, from Clydevale (near Balclutha in the Deep South) former sprint kart and car racer Rhys McKay, and 2017 European 250cc single cylinder class title winner, Australian Jordie Ford.

Joining them is a mix of fast, consistent Superkart category stalwarts like Wayne Sproston from Wellington, Andrew Hall, Steve Sharpe and Martijn Weiss from Auckland, and Teddy Bassick from Taupo.

Stepping up to the main International class, meanwhile are top sprint category karters Caleb Hartley and Mason Armstrong from Auckland

Nick Isaac from Taranaki is one of the three entrants this year returning to defend their 2018 crowns, earned in his case in the KZ2 class. Going up against him are six others, including Darryl Currie from Palmerston North, and Andrew Hunt and 16-year-old female racer Jordyn Wallace both from Auckland.

With last year’s Rotax DD2 class title winner Matt Flaherty from Auckland moving to the 125cc Rotax Max Heavy class for this year’s event that leaves the Rotax DD2 one for Tokoroa ace Glen Downey to tussle over with recent Hansen Tri 500 Superkart series class winner Craig Rowe.

This year also sees the return of a the 125cc Rotax Max Heavy class with 8 entries. Spearheading those are last years’ Rotax DD2 class winner Matt Flaherty, and runner-up Mark Ongley, with Ongley enjoying favourite status thanks to his class win in the Hansen Tri 500 series over Mark Barnhill and Ricky Lang.

In 125cc Rotax Max Light it might well end up being a case of ‘expect the unexpected’

Though the 2018 Superkart Championship class winner, veteran Auckland karter Tony Kinsman, and fellow 2018 podium placegetters, Jason Butterworth and Lee Sefton, are back for more this year, so too are 2019 Hansen Tri 500 Series class winner Zane Hills and runner-up Todd Jolly.

Add the country’s top female sprint class karter, Rianna O’Meara-Hunt, from Wellington, and visiting Australia driver Tyler Williamson to the 9-strong entry and you have a recipe for a result which will go down to the wire.

The Superkarts will be on track on Saturday and Sunday with qualifying and he first heat races on Saturday and the other heats and standalone class GP races on Sunday.

Also on the programme at The Mitre 10 Mega Summer Series meeting at Circuit Chris Amon Manfeild this weekend is a 100+ field of 2KCup cars contesting the second round of the 2019/20 series.

