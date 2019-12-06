Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

DFSNZ calls for strong stand on clean athletes

Friday, 6 December 2019, 9:52 am
Press Release: Drug Free Sport NZ

6 December 2019

Russian doping scandal: DFSNZ calls on Public Authorities and the Sports Movement to stand strong for clean athletes

Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) Chief Executive Nick Paterson says: “The Russian doping saga continues. Next week a critical decision will be made by WADA’s Executive Committee after its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code due to the manipulation and deletion of vital data provided to WADA.

“We are letting our clean athletes down if such disregard and disrespect for WADA’s authority and rules isn’t appropriately punished. And it has only come to light because of the diligence of WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations team.

“While the CRC recommendations include the banning of Russian athletes from next year’s Olympic games, it’s worth noting that these recommendations leave open the possibility of Russian athletes and coaches participating “neutrally” in Tokyo if they can show they are clean. But without the original, unaltered lab data, how will we ever really know?

“And it is not time to equivocate about who held the data or who manipulated the data. We have a worldwide anti-doping system with clear rules. An athlete would be laughed at for trying to change the rules of a competition – or the anti-doping rules - after the competition has been finished.

“It is time for Public Authorities and the Sports Movement who sit on the WADA Executive Committee to stand strong. We’ve seen Kiwi athletes miss out on their golden moments at medal ceremonies in the past. We don’t want a repeat of that in Tokyo.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Drug Free Sport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 