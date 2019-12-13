Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

MIKA announces 'Revelation Tour'

Friday, 13 December 2019, 10:22 am
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce a February 2020 tour for international pop sensation MIKA, returning to Australia for the first time in 11 years and performing in New Zealand for the very first time. MIKA will headline four shows as part of his Revelation Tour in the wake of his fifth album My Name Is Michael Holbrook, described by Billboard as “his boldest record yet”.

The Beirut-born performer will bring his latest music and iconic favourites to audiences at Auckland Town Hall on Saturday 22 February, Brisbane’s The Tivoli on Monday 24 February, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday 26 February and Melbourne’s The Forum on Thursday 27 February.

The result of two years of songwriting in Miami and Tuscany, MIKA’s fifth and latest studio album My Name Is Michael Holbrook was recorded using vintage synths in Brussels with producers Marc Crew and Dan Priddy. The entire album features organic soundscapes which speak to various decades of pop and represent MIKA’s journey of self discovery. Tracks of note from this album include ‘Ice Cream’, ‘Tiny Love’, ‘Cry’ and ‘Platform Ballerina’, with MIKA’s “frankly empowering lyrics” [Gigwise], with respect to the beauty standards forced upon women.

A

MIKA’s debut album Life in Cartoon Motion was one of 2007’s best-selling albums globally and saw MIKA pick up a Grammy nomination and the 2008 BRIT Award for British Breakthrough Artist. Featuring his breakthrough hit single ‘Grace Kelly’ and its follow-ups ‘Love Today’, ‘Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)’, ‘Happy Ending’ and ‘Lollipop’, the album has been certified Gold and Platinum across 32 different countries with 10 million sales across the world.

More recently, MIKA has featured on British-Italian crooner Jack Savoretti’s UK #1 album the Special Edition: Singing to Strangers with ‘Youth and Love (featuring MIKA)’, and Kylie Minogue’s 2016 festive album Kylie Christmas (Snow Queen Edition) with ‘Wonderful Christmastime (with MIKA)’.

MIKA is one of the defining pop artists of his generation and his Australian and New Zealand Revelation Tour shows are not to be missed. Secure tickets early to avoid missing out!

MIKA
REVELATION TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
FEBRUARY 2020

Presented by Frontier Touring


FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/mika
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 17 December (12pm AEDT/ 2pm NZDT)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 19 December 2019 (12pm local)

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999


The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
18+
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49

The Forum | Melbourne, VIC
18+
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 48 49


Find more from Frontier Touring Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children's shows and more!

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there.

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren't directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed."

