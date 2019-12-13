Experienced ACES ready for Super Saturday

Friday 13 December, 2019



The Auckland ACES name a powerful 13-man squad to play against the Otago Volts in the Dream11 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday.

A trip to Tasmania has served as sound preparation with the ACES contesting two hard-fought matches with the Hobart Hurricanes.

One man not part of the touring party was Colin Munro, but the experienced left-hander will be ready to go when the ACES take on the Volts.

Having hit two centuries a fortnight ago in the Ford Trophy, the ACES opener is amped to take the field with what shapes as an entertaining line up.

"We have an exciting squad with a lot of experience that should help us in close games this season."

Munro will join fellow BLACKCAPS' opener Martin Guptill at the top of the order. The pair are two of five members of the ACES squad to have played more than 100 T20s, while skipper Craig Cachopa is set to bring up his 50th T20 match for Auckland.

Corey Anderson and Kyle Jamieson are both in line for ACES Dream11 Super Smash debuts, with Anderson set to suit up in blue for the first time.

The squad also sees the return of experienced duo Mitchell McClenaghan and Ronnie Hira. Fresh off helping the Maratha Arabians win the T10 League, McClenaghan is eager to see the ACES lift the Dream11 Super Smash trophy.

Movember will be at the Outer Oval to raise awareness about tackling Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland ACES vs. Otago Volts.

Saturday 14 December

Eden Park Outer Oval

Gates open | First ball 3.10 pm

ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Otago Volts

Craig Cachopa (c)

Corey Anderson

Mark Chapman

Martin Guptill

Ronnie Hira

Kyle Jamieson

Ben Lister

Mitchell McClenaghan

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Robert O’Donnell

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Upcoming Milestones:

Craig Cachopa - 50th T20 match for Auckland (Currently on 49)

Glenn Phillips - 2000 T20 runs (Currently on 1986)

