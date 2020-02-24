Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Burt Bacharach’s Hit Songs Brought To Life By Acclaimed Performer Ali Harper

Monday, 24 February 2020, 9:07 am
Press Release: Circa Theatre

Spend an evening with Ali Harper as she showcases the Grammy award winner’s extensive collection – Close To You, Alfie, That’s What Friends Are For, Walk On By, Anyone Who Had A Heart and reminds us What The World Needs Now in The Look of Love.

Audiences throughout New Zealand, New York and all around the world have already experienced the brilliance of Ali Harper. Whether it’s celebrating Legendary Divas, treating audiences to A Doris Day Special or ensuring that there’s Songs For Nobodies (Awarded Best One Woman Show at the United Solo Festival, New York 2018), Harper’s breadth of talent is undeniable, and she’s selected Burt Bacharach, the King of Love Songs, as her next project with care.

“Music is so powerful for evoking feelings of nostalgia” says Harper. When she teased the idea of a Burt Bacharach show, she could see people’s eyes light up and it became clear that providing a show in such restless times is essential in taking audiences to that happy, sweet place of yesteryear.

The Look Of Love, captures the intimate Manhattan cabaret club vibe, something which Harper adores from her own time performing in New York. The Look Of Love will transport you back through the ages, through the 50s to the 70s, continuing the long line of Bacharach muses, from Marlene Dietrich to Dusty Springfield, Dionne Warwick or Cilla Black.

Harper and Musical Director Tom Rainey were awed all over again when rediscovering Bacharach’s music: “Burt’s melodies are utterly gorgeous, timeless and abundantly beautiful whether about heartache or hope.” There’s a song for every occasion, and the two have created an evening of sumptuous emotions, making the multitude of hit songs their own.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the full spectrum of Bacharach’s music and leave your heart humming and full.

The Love of Love 2020 New Zealand Tour begins from 14th March in Nelson, Ashburton, Christchurch, Invercargill with more dates to come.

The Wellington season runs from the 4th April – 2nd May at Circa Theatre, 7:30pm, $25-$52. 
Tickets available now: https://nz.patronbase.com/_Circa/Productions/2010/Performances

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

