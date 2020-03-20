Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Creative New Zealand Establishes Multi-million Dollar COVID-19 Response

Friday, 20 March 2020, 7:30 pm
Press Release: Creative New Zealand

Creative New Zealand’s governing body, the Arts Council, has empowered the national arts development agency to establish a multi-million-dollar Emergency Response Package to support artists, arts practitioners, arts groups and arts organisations coping with the impact of COVID-19.

Arts Council Chair Michael Moynahan says, “The Arts Council met for an emergency meeting today and recognises the severe impact of COVID-19 on the arts community. We’ve given Creative New Zealand the mandate to respond quickly and effectively, and wholeheartedly support their approach.”

Creative New Zealand will initially invest $4.5 million to kick-start the package, which will have two components:

  • Emergency support for existing investment clients – open to the 83 multi-year funded arts organisations in the Toi Tōtara Haemata and Toi Uru Kahikatea investment programmes (investment clients).
  • Resilience grants for artists, arts practitioners, arts groups and arts organisations – open to eligible, non-investment clients. There will be quick turnaround periods and rolling weekly decisions.

In order to be flexible, responsive and responsible funders, Creative New Zealand has suspended all funding programmes currently open, due to open or with applications being assessed. This is to acknowledge that many projects can no longer take place in the way they were originally conceived. Many people’s personal circumstances have also dramatically changed. Suspending programmes will allow the organisation to concentrate its efforts on this emergency response.

Next Tuesday (24 March), Creative New Zealand will give further detail about the Emergency Response Package. This will explain the purposes of these two new programmes, and clarify eligibility and when the programmes will be open for applications.

All artists, art practitioners, arts groups and arts organisations should also be looking at the Government’s COVID-19 Economic Response Package to provide hardship support. This includes the COVID-19 Leave Payment and the Wage Subsidy. The organisation is also working with government, through the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, to better understand how this package can help the sector.

Creative New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen Wainwright says, “This is a time for us all to do what we can to support the arts community, for whom the impact of COVID-19 is dire. Live presentation of art to audiences and engagement with communities is increasingly impossible. At Creative New Zealand, we are dedicating our efforts to this mahi. We’re in a reasonably strong financial position with healthy reserves to call upon for a rainy day. This is that time. We have quickly freed up funds, and we’re now working out how best to get those out to the arts community.”

“We have received a lot of really useful feedback from the arts community in the last few days, and some very pertinent questions too. Please be aware that in the short-term our focus will be on those directly affected by the COVID-19 announcements. We are establishing a more personalised approach to acknowledging your ideas and responding to your queries. Thank you for bearing with us while we get this set up,” Stephen says.

Read Creative New Zealand’s earlier COVID-19 communications: www.creativenz.govt.nz/covid-19-cnz-response

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Creative New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 