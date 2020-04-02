Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Support NZ Musicians: The Lockdown Live Sessions

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: NicNak Media


Lockdown Live’ – a new weekly live streaming initiative to support emerging New Zealand musicians - will be launched next Wednesday, April 8.

The ‘Lockdown Live’ line-up will be curated by NicNaK Media and each Wednesday night, three local acts will perform live via Instagram from 8pm to 8:30pm. The first week’s line-up features Christchurch pop act ASHY; Christchurch duo Dillastrate and Auckland-based singer-songwriter Harry Parsons.

Each artist/act will perform for 10 minutes, streamed live from their own Instagram accounts. With New Zealand currently in lock-down, many musicians are not in the same ‘bubble’ as band members and/or producers, so each act will tailor their performances accordingly.

The New Zealand music industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are looking to local media and fellow music-related businesses to support initiatives such as this and the artists involved. Although ‘Lockdown Live’ is being organised and curated by NicNak Media, we are extending the invite to all emerging New Zealand acts (regardless of whether they work with NicNak Media or not). Our hope is that this will give artists the much-needed boost to continue performing live for their fans and while doing so, gaining new fans and embracing new ways of reaching audiences.

If you are a Kiwi music worker who has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, visit MusicHelps. MusicHelps provides useful information and sources of support. There is also a dedicated Give A Little page for those who would like to donate towards MusicHelp’s work with Kiwi music people affected. Donate here. Or simply text 'Music' to 2448 to donate $3 to the MusicHelps emergency appeal.

The MusicHelps Wellbeing Service is a 24 hour helpline and a free professional counselling service for those experiencing emotional distress.

Make sure you follow ASHY, Dillastrate and Harry Parsons for the first ‘Lockdown Live’ session on Wednesday, April 8. Please support and share!

If you are an artist and would like to take part in 'Lockdown Live' please contact NicNak Media here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 