Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Papercity Return With Second Single, Feel

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 8:34 am
Press Release: Eleventy 12

Up and coming, hard-edged pop trio PAPERCITY deliver another combustible cut with hot new single, Feel, which releases this Friday. 

The follow up to debut track Plastic, which released in 2019, Feel packs a rock-infused punch. A call to arms to hold tight through toughest of times, the single is a lyrical reminder that when hope is lost, the tide will eventually turn, and change will come.

Writing from personal experience, Alex Hargreaves (guitar/vocals), explains the background of the track; “I was going through a rough time and I kind of stopped feeling at all. I wondered whether I would ever feel again. I pushed through and everything came right eventually. I think it’s super important for people to know that things do get better.”

Relatable lyrics, a punk attitude, a dose of guitar-based aggression - all interwoven with an undeniable hook - is the key to PAPERCITY’s sound; “We really just like to make angry pop music. The goal is to try and get guitars in our songs as often as we can (even when they don’t sound like guitars). I always want to record something that is going to feel great to play live.”

Feel is recorded in the band’s hometown of Nelson, and produced by Ryan Beehre (Minuit), who has been a mentor for Alex since PAPERCITY formed in 2011.

Expect more singles from PAPERCITY in 2020. Feel is out on Friday 10 April through all digital outlets.

PAPERCITY are:
Alex Hargreaves - Guitar, Vocals
Sam Edmonds - Drums
Ellery Daines - Bass

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eleventy 12 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 