Papercity Return With Second Single, Feel

Up and coming, hard-edged pop trio PAPERCITY deliver another combustible cut with hot new single, Feel, which releases this Friday.

The follow up to debut track Plastic, which released in 2019, Feel packs a rock-infused punch. A call to arms to hold tight through toughest of times, the single is a lyrical reminder that when hope is lost, the tide will eventually turn, and change will come.

Writing from personal experience, Alex Hargreaves (guitar/vocals), explains the background of the track; “I was going through a rough time and I kind of stopped feeling at all. I wondered whether I would ever feel again. I pushed through and everything came right eventually. I think it’s super important for people to know that things do get better.”

Relatable lyrics, a punk attitude, a dose of guitar-based aggression - all interwoven with an undeniable hook - is the key to PAPERCITY’s sound; “We really just like to make angry pop music. The goal is to try and get guitars in our songs as often as we can (even when they don’t sound like guitars). I always want to record something that is going to feel great to play live.”

Feel is recorded in the band’s hometown of Nelson, and produced by Ryan Beehre (Minuit), who has been a mentor for Alex since PAPERCITY formed in 2011.

Expect more singles from PAPERCITY in 2020. Feel is out on Friday 10 April through all digital outlets.

PAPERCITY are:

Alex Hargreaves - Guitar, Vocals

Sam Edmonds - Drums

Ellery Daines - Bass

© Scoop Media

