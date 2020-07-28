Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jeremy Wells And Paul Williams Take To The Thrones In Taskmaster NZ

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 6:09 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Seven Sharp’s Jeremy Wells will reign supreme as he takes to the throne as the all-powerful “Taskmaster” in TVNZ 2’s highly anticipated Taskmaster New Zealand. With comedian Paul Williams by his side as his loyal assistant, the duo will test the wit, wisdom and willpower of five super-competitive comedians with a series of strange and surreal assignments.

Jeremy will preside over the inspired genius, or utter ineptitude of the host of comics, each scrapping for his fleeting and often fickle respect, praise, and points.

The Taskmaster, Jeremy Wells said: “I’m super excited about hosting Taskmaster NZ. I can’t wait to judge a potpourri of New Zealand’s favourite comedians, whilst being ably assisted by the dynamic, energetic enigma Paul Williams. It’s also an opportunity to de-robe and head back into the sauna of comedy after a couple of years relaxing in the well patronised, infotainment-rich public spa of Seven Sharp.”

The Taskmaster and his sidekick will put the Kiwi comedians through a series of bizarre, hilarious and often ingenious tasks, pushing them to the limits of comic invention. With their personal possessions up for grabs, they have everything to play for - including their dignity – when the show debuts later this year.

As the Taskmaster’s assistant, Paul will coax the contenders to show their creativity, cunning and competitiveness. A stand-up comedian and musician, not to mention Guy Williams’ younger brother, the Billy T Award nominee will be armed with spreadsheets and stopwatches, eager to facilitate Jeremy’s every whim.

Paul commented: “I might be the world's biggest Taskmaster fan, so this is a dream come true for me. I know I have little Alex Horne's gigantic shoes to fill, but I will bravely accept this Task™. I can't wait for New Zealand to see the show, I think they will like it a lot. If they don't, I will personally accept full responsibility and move to Perth.”

The all-star line-up of comedians featuring in the show will be announced at a later date.

