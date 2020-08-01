Vincent Van Gogh Comes Alive With Digital Nights In Wellington

The world’s most visited multi-sensory experience celebrating artist Vincent Van Gogh gets its outdoor world premiere when it comes alive under Wellington’s starry, starry night sky.

From 28 August till 26 October, Digital Nights Wellington – Van Gogh Alive will see thousands of the Dutch master’s works projected, using state of the art technology, onto shipping containers stacked three-high in a temporary outdoor gallery created on Odlins Plaza on Wellington’s waterfront.

From sunset, the 45-minute, family-friendly experience will create the sensation of walking right into Van Gogh’s paintings. An evocative musical score adds to the incredibly vibrant colours and vivid details of Van Gogh’s work as the projections tower above and around you.

The outdoor gallery will be tailor-made to make the most of the Odlins Plaza site, allowing groups to marvel at the genius of Van Gogh with multiple tours scheduled each night.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says Digital Nights is a picture-perfect way to launch Wellington’s major events calendar following the disruption caused by Covid-19.

“Big events have always played a pivotal role in attracting visitors to Wellington. It’s why I’m so excited to be announcing the city has secured the New Zealand exclusive for the Vincent Van Gogh experience. It will help fill our hotels and boost spending in both the retail and hospitality sectors.

“But it’s not just for out-of-towners. I’m sure Wellingtonians will take the opportunity to be amazed and entertained in a unique way by the giant digital works of one of the world’s most famous and influential artists.”

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says it is fantastic to secure the New Zealand rights to the exhibition which has wowed audiences at indoor venues throughout the northern hemisphere and parts of South America.

“We worked with Grande Exhibitions’ to bring Digital Nights – Van Gogh Alive to Wellington. We believe it will attract tens of thousands of visitors keen to see the works of the master painter in a completely new and modern way. It is a truly unique event experience which is sure to enthral adults and children irrespective of their respective knowledge of Van Gogh’s work.

“Ticket prices have been kept at very reasonable level as we look to make the event an irresistible proposition for both locals and visitors to the city.”

The brainchild of Melbourne-based Bruce Peterson, Digital Nights – Van Gogh Alive uses Grande Exhibitions' state-of-the-art SENSORY4™ immersive gallery which allows for projection of enormous crystal-clear images.

Peterson says he is extremely proud of the fact that Grande Exhibitions really has redefined the way art and culture is enjoyed by enormous numbers of people around the world.

“I am absolutely thrilled, especially in these crazy surreal times, to be able to showcase our artistry and technical talents under the outdoor skies of New Zealand for the very first time. Congratulations and good luck Wellington.”

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

ABOUT GRANDE EXHIBITIONS

Grande Exhibitions, the creator and producer of Digital Nights – Van Gogh Alive, is a world leader in the creation, design, production, promotion and installation of large-scale exhibitions and immersive experiences with broad cultural appeal along with engaging, entertaining and educational content. From concept to completion, Grande Exhibitions creates visually and technically stunning masterpieces and presents them around the world. Its exhibitions have been displayed 185 times in over 140 cities, in 32 languages, across six continents, enthralling audiences of over 16 million people. Grande Exhibitions is based in Melbourne, Australia with satellite offices in the UK, Italy and the USA. Grande Exhibitions also owns and operates Museo Leonardo da Vinci, a prestigious permanent museum in central Rome, Italy, and plans to open several permanent immersive galleries in the USA, Europe and Australia in 2021.

Digital Nights Wellington – Van Gogh Alive and Grande Exhibitions other multi-sensory experiences are presented through the organisation’s SENSORY4TM system that combines multi-channel motion graphics beamed through up to 40 high-definition projectors with cinema-quality surround sound.

grandeexhibitions.com

WHAT IS SENSORY4™?

Developed by Grande Exhibitions, SENSORY4™ is a unique system that combines multi-channel motion graphics, cinema quality surround sound and up to forty high-definition projectors to provide one of the most exciting multi-sensory environments in the world. The resulting experience is dynamic, informative and visually spectacular. Incredibly detailed images flow through the mass of projectors and merge with digital surround sound to saturate the space in a breathtaking immersive display.

