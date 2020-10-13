Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Charity Yacht Race Launches In Lyttelton To Support Local Families

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 10:17 am
Press Release: Cholmondeley

Canterbury businesses will race around Lyttelton Harbour this November at a new sailing regatta created to support Cholmondeley Children’s Centre. The event will be the first charity yacht race to take place in Christchurch in more than a decade. The event was due to take place earlier in the year, but like many fundraising events was cancelled due to COVID lockdown and limitation places on gatherings. Cholmondeley and Naval Point are thrilled that we have the opportunity for this event to take place in the lead up to Christmas.

Started by Naval Point Club Lyttelton and sponsored by Lyttelton Port Company, the regatta aims to bring together the community behind local children and families who are in crisis.

Cholmondeley’s Interim General Manager Tanya Cooke says that the race is a unique way for businesses to show they care for Canterbury families, while taking part in a challenging team competition.

“Seeing the Lyttelton Harbour community join together to support our local tamariki and whānau through this new event is incredible. In the wake of Covid, our services continue to be in high-demand and this regatta will help us to provide the necessary respite and family support to the more than 500 children that stay at Cholmondeley each year,” she says.

With the support of a skipper and expert crew member, each team of sailors will traverse a course through Lyttelton Harbour and spend three-to-four hours on the water learning as they race.

Naval Point Club Lyttelton Manager Richard Matterson says that the event will be a one-of-a-kind team building activity for businesses and a great chance to experience the thrill of sailing.

“Being on the water is all about working together and everyone taking part will have a role to play on their yacht. It’s an opportunity to have some good team fun, while supporting an important cause that’s close to all of our hearts as businesses – family,” he says.

Lyttelton Port Company is not only sponsoring the event, but also entering a team. LPC Strategic Engagement Manager Phil de Joux says that being part of the regatta reflects the company’s support of the harbour community and strong family values.

“We’re committed to supporting organisations in our local area and with a staff of more than 600 people, family is central to who we are. Racing on the day will be a chance to try something new and exciting, while taking in the amazing views of Banks Peninsula and the port from the sea. We’re looking forward to competing against other businesses who also want to support the important work Cholmondeley does,” he says.

The Cholmondeley Sailing Regatta will be held on Friday 6 November 2020, starting at Naval Point Club Lyttelton at 12:30pm. Lunch is included, with a barbeque dinner and awards ceremony to be held afterwards at the Club.

Entries are open now at: www.cholmondeley.org.nz/news-and-events/cholmondeley-sailing-regatta/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cholmondeley on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 