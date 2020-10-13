Charity Yacht Race Launches In Lyttelton To Support Local Families

Canterbury businesses will race around Lyttelton Harbour this November at a new sailing regatta created to support Cholmondeley Children’s Centre. The event will be the first charity yacht race to take place in Christchurch in more than a decade. The event was due to take place earlier in the year, but like many fundraising events was cancelled due to COVID lockdown and limitation places on gatherings. Cholmondeley and Naval Point are thrilled that we have the opportunity for this event to take place in the lead up to Christmas.

Started by Naval Point Club Lyttelton and sponsored by Lyttelton Port Company, the regatta aims to bring together the community behind local children and families who are in crisis.

Cholmondeley’s Interim General Manager Tanya Cooke says that the race is a unique way for businesses to show they care for Canterbury families, while taking part in a challenging team competition.

“Seeing the Lyttelton Harbour community join together to support our local tamariki and whānau through this new event is incredible. In the wake of Covid, our services continue to be in high-demand and this regatta will help us to provide the necessary respite and family support to the more than 500 children that stay at Cholmondeley each year,” she says.

With the support of a skipper and expert crew member, each team of sailors will traverse a course through Lyttelton Harbour and spend three-to-four hours on the water learning as they race.

Naval Point Club Lyttelton Manager Richard Matterson says that the event will be a one-of-a-kind team building activity for businesses and a great chance to experience the thrill of sailing.

“Being on the water is all about working together and everyone taking part will have a role to play on their yacht. It’s an opportunity to have some good team fun, while supporting an important cause that’s close to all of our hearts as businesses – family,” he says.

Lyttelton Port Company is not only sponsoring the event, but also entering a team. LPC Strategic Engagement Manager Phil de Joux says that being part of the regatta reflects the company’s support of the harbour community and strong family values.

“We’re committed to supporting organisations in our local area and with a staff of more than 600 people, family is central to who we are. Racing on the day will be a chance to try something new and exciting, while taking in the amazing views of Banks Peninsula and the port from the sea. We’re looking forward to competing against other businesses who also want to support the important work Cholmondeley does,” he says.

The Cholmondeley Sailing Regatta will be held on Friday 6 November 2020, starting at Naval Point Club Lyttelton at 12:30pm. Lunch is included, with a barbeque dinner and awards ceremony to be held afterwards at the Club.

Entries are open now at: www.cholmondeley.org.nz/news-and-events/cholmondeley-sailing-regatta/

© Scoop Media

