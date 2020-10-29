Yumi Zouma Release Re-Imagined Album + 'Lonely After' Video

Photo credit: Nick Grennon

“...the New Zealand band's synth-swept dream-pop radiates softly, sweetly, irresistibly.”

NPR Music

“Yumi Zouma have become a reliably excellent source of shimmering nostalgia-pop”

The FADER

“This album is the band at its most sunny and shimmering. It brings forth the best parts of the band’s sound

to create lush, hook-filled soundscapes.”

Under The Radar

Kiwi alternative-pop band Yumi Zouma has released the Truth or Consequences (Alternate Versions) album via POD/Inertia Music. The band has shared a new song every week leading up to the project’s release, and today they reveal the final 'Lonely After' song and video.

Guitarist Josh Burgess shares: “Nostalgia has always been a big part of Yumi Zouma and that's mostly a result of the people we are. We all get high off of the rush that comes with remembering the intensity and ecstasy of 'yesterday' safe in the present. Our memories, stories, demos and each other are the only incomplete link back to the way things used to be which is magical in itself. Now more than ever it feels like we're all craving yesterday, skeptical of what tomorrow will bring as we patiently navigate these strange new times.”

Yumi Zouma - Lonely After (Official video)

Touring is often the final piece of the puzzle that is an album campaign – the part an artist fixates on alone in a room, when they perfect a song and imagine how a crowd will react. This would not be the case for Yumi Zouma who released their third album Truth or Consequences on March 13 - the day after the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 an official global pandemic. The re-imagined Truth or Consequences (Alternate Versions) album, is a breathtaking response to that lost opportunity to re-contextualise and explore the boundaries of the original album through live fan engagement.

The theme of isolated togetherness and distant creativity has been a throughline for the band throughout their career. Originally formed in New Zealand, the members of Yumi Zouma now come together from around the globe: New York City (Josh Burgess - guitar, vocals), London (Charlie Ryder - guitar, bass, keys), London (Christie Simpson - vocals, keys) and Wellington, New Zealand (Olivia Campion - drums). Their latest album garnered accolades spanning Consequence of Sound, Gorilla Bear, NPR, Earmilk, FADER, MTV, NYLON, Paste Magazine, Stereogum, and Under The Radar.

Truth or Consequences (Alternate Versions)

is out now digitally & physically tomorrow on Pod / Inertia Music

Listen/ Buy: https://polyvinyl.ffm.to/yumi-zouma-toc-alt

Yumi Zouma

Truth Or Consequences (Alternate Versions)

1. Lonely After (Alternate Version)

2. Right Track / Wrong Man (Alternate Version)

3. Southwark (Alternate Version)

4. Sage (Alternate Version)

5. Mirror To The Fire (Alternate Version)

6. Cool For A Second (Alternate Version)

7. Truer Than Ever (Alternate Version)

8. My Palms Are Your Reference To Hold To Your Heart (Alternate Version)

9. Magazine Bay (Alternate Version)

10. Lie Like You Want Me Back (Alternate Version)

YUMI ZOUMA ONLINE:

Website Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© Scoop Media

