Yumi Zouma Release Re-Imagined Album + 'Lonely After' Video

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: The Label

Photo credit: Nick Grennon

“...the New Zealand band's synth-swept dream-pop radiates softly, sweetly, irresistibly.”
NPR Music

“Yumi Zouma have become a reliably excellent source of shimmering nostalgia-pop”
The FADER

“This album is the band at its most sunny and shimmering. It brings forth the best parts of the band’s sound 
to create lush, hook-filled soundscapes.”
Under The Radar

Kiwi alternative-pop band Yumi Zouma has released the Truth or Consequences (Alternate Versions) album via POD/Inertia Music. The band has shared a new song every week leading up to the project’s release, and today they reveal the final 'Lonely After' song and video.

Guitarist Josh Burgess shares: “Nostalgia has always been a big part of Yumi Zouma and that's mostly a result of the people we are. We all get high off of the rush that comes with remembering the intensity and ecstasy of 'yesterday' safe in the present. Our memories, stories, demos and each other are the only incomplete link back to the way things used to be which is magical in itself. Now more than ever it feels like we're all craving yesterday, skeptical of what tomorrow will bring as we patiently navigate these strange new times.”

Yumi Zouma - Lonely After (Official video)

Touring is often the final piece of the puzzle that is an album campaign – the part an artist fixates on alone in a room, when they perfect a song and imagine how a crowd will react. This would not be the case for Yumi Zouma who released their third album Truth or Consequences on March 13 - the day after the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 an official global pandemic. The re-imagined Truth or Consequences (Alternate Versions) album, is a breathtaking response to that lost opportunity to re-contextualise and explore the boundaries of the original album through live fan engagement.

The theme of isolated togetherness and distant creativity has been a throughline for the band throughout their career. Originally formed in New Zealand, the members of Yumi Zouma now come together from around the globe: New York City (Josh Burgess - guitar, vocals), London (Charlie Ryder - guitar, bass, keys), London (Christie Simpson - vocals, keys) and Wellington, New Zealand (Olivia Campion - drums). Their latest album garnered accolades spanning Consequence of Sound, Gorilla Bear, NPR, Earmilk, FADER, MTV, NYLON, Paste Magazine, Stereogum, and Under The Radar.

Truth or Consequences (Alternate Versions) 
is out now digitally & physically tomorrow on Pod / Inertia Music
Listen/ Buy: https://polyvinyl.ffm.to/yumi-zouma-toc-alt

Yumi Zouma 
Truth Or Consequences (Alternate Versions)

1. Lonely After (Alternate Version)
2. Right Track / Wrong Man (Alternate Version)
3. Southwark (Alternate Version)
4. Sage (Alternate Version)
5. Mirror To The Fire (Alternate Version)
6. Cool For A Second (Alternate Version)
7. Truer Than Ever (Alternate Version)
8. My Palms Are Your Reference To Hold To Your Heart (Alternate Version)
9. Magazine Bay (Alternate Version)
10. Lie Like You Want Me Back (Alternate Version)

YUMI ZOUMA ONLINE:
Website Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>



Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>

