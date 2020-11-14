Beyond The Vines Launches Next Week!

Beyond the Vines: The Changing Landscape of Wine in Aotearoa New Zealand, the third book by drinks writer and wine professional Jules van Costello is being released on Monday 23 November.

Beyond the Vines: The Changing Landscape of Wine in Aotearoa New Zealand is a deep dive into the world of wine in Aotearoa - past, present and future. It looks at the history and future of the wine regions as well as the 50+ grape varieties New Zealand grows. Beyond the Vines tells the stories of 65 of the country’s most exciting and innovative producers, linked in pursuit of quality, their vision and their spirit of innovation. They challenge the status quo of how and why wine is grown, made and sold. They are changing the world of wine.

Jules van Costello is a wine professional, educator and writer based in Taranaki. He is the Wine Director of Cult Wine and Te Aro Wine and is a partner in four Wellington restaurants; Hillside Kitchen, Daisy, The Ramen Shop and Bōl. This is his third book (but the other two are about beer so they don’t count).

Beyond the Vines is published by Wild Bunch Press and is distributed by Publishers Distribution Ltd. It is available at all good bookstores from 23 November and can be ordered online at beyondthevines.co.nz

