Eden Park Invites The World To Watch The Grass Grow On The TORO Turf Cam

Ever wondered what’s more exciting than watching paint dry? Eden Park may have the answer with the launch of their new TORO Turf Cam, enabling the world to watch the grass grow on one of the most revered grounds.

Following the world’s largest crowd attendance at the Bledisloe Cup since the onset of a global pandemic, the stadium is offering virtual front-row seats to sneak a peek inside New Zealand’s national stadium.

“This year, more than ever, people are seeking out new live experiences and ways we can continue to come together as a community. Australia’s Phillip Island Nature Parks had viewers glued to their screens during the COVID-19 lockdown when they livestreamed their penguin parade to the world,” says Eden Park’s Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.

“Eden Park’s TORO Turf Cam will allow fans from all corners of the globe to watch our Turf Team transform and maintain our world-class surface, look in on skill sessions, witness live performances with special guest appearances and get an insight into the weekly hustle and bustle of the country’s largest stadium. We anticipate the live feed will offer fans of the Park a moment of zen during this challenging moment in world history.”

TORO creates an array of turf maintenance machinery and products which have been used to maintain some of the world’s famed grounds including Wimbledon, Walt Disney Resort, NFL Superbowl, University of Notre Dame, St Andrews and Eden Park.

Official TORO distributor Parkland Products know their customers have high standards and want the best possible results.

“We take great pride in having our world-class products and services help Eden Park maintain its reputation as an iconic venue,” says Parkland’s Managing Director, Chris Todd.

With the summer of cricket fast approaching, the transformation of the hallowed turf from rugby to cricket is scheduled this weekend and will be broadcast live on the TORO Turf Cam for enthusiasts to watch.

All eyes will be on the stadium’s Turf Team this Sunday when they manoeuvre the pitch transporter onto the ground following tomorrow’s Mitre 10 Cup semi-final. This will see them remove the sand tray utilised for rugby fixtures, bring down the goal posts and install the drop-in cricket pitch ready for next Friday’s T20 between the BLACKCAPS and West Indies.

The TORO Turf Cam will be live from 8am on Sunday 22 November at http://edenpark.co.nz/turfcam/

The feed will be unavailable for games.

© Scoop Media

