'Scout' Magazine Is Now On Sale

Monday, 23 November 2020, 7:56 am
Press Release: School Road Publishing

Scout – a brand new New Zealand-only travel magazine - is on sale nationwide from today.

The fourth publication to be released by School Road Publishing, Scout is a monthly ode to our very own backyard. Editor Sarah-Kate Lynch acts as lead tour guide in this exciting new endeavour, showcasing the beauty and brilliance of Aotearoa. From Kaitaia to Bluff, Scout takes readers to every nook and cranny, shining a light on places familiar and those you’ve never heard of.

At a time when Kiwis feel luckier than ever to live in the land of the long white cloud, Scout beckons readers in to celebrate their homeland, its people and to proudly explore the waiting wonders at their doorstep. Scout has deployed a team of talented, and sometimes surprising, travel writers to bring readers engaging stories, stunning photography, and need-to-know information on the latest hotspots and hidden gems.

On launching Scout, Editor Sarah-Kate Lynch, best-selling author and award-winning TV scriptwriter and columnist, says: “I was born with itchy feet and have jumped at every chance my whole life to go here, there and anywhere – but right now there’s nowhere I’d rather be than in Aotearoa”.

“What we have right on our doorstep in New Zealand is 268,021 square kilometres of beautiful beaches, mountains, lakes, rivers, towns, cities, bush walks, bike tracks, train journeys, national parks and gorgeous islands. Whether you’re parked in your armchair or packing your bags, Scout will take you there,” says Sarah-Kate.

Scout’s debut issue leads with the tale of courageous Kaikōura - the seaside settlement on the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island pluckily picking up the pieces after 2016’s devastating earthquake and the pandemic. Sarah-Kate reports on the resilience of Kaikōura’s people and the deep-rooted Māori mythology underlying the coastal community.

Elsewhere in the magazine, popstar Stan Walker shares his happy place - Tauranga; celebrity chef Al Brown talks readers through the five cent lolly mixtures of the past; and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has the last word, sharing her travel secrets.

The inaugural issue of School Road Publishing's Scout magazine is now on sale.

Other stop-overs in the inaugural issue include author and travel addict Peta Mathias’ trip to Tairua; professional golfer Greg Turner goes golfing in the north where it’s not too stuffy; travel writer Miranda Spary shares details of her electrifying roadie to Fiordland; Sarah-Kate hits the pedals on the Otago rail trail with her gal-pals; and it’s off to the country’s capital for cocktail tasting.

The cornerstones of Scout’s unrivalled content include:

  • The People We Meet
  • The Things We Eat
  • The Escapes We Seek
  • Favourite Places to Go
  • The Corners We Know
  • The Beauty We Show

More than just a magazine, Scout boasts a dynamic digital community incorporating official website, scoutmagazine.co.nz , as well as dedicated social media channels, so audiences can stay up to date and in the know with Scout ’s team of explorers.

