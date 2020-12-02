Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Big Motorsport Names Do Their Bit For The Next Generation

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 6:34 am
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Several major motorsport names will team up with the stars of tomorrow for Toyota 86 endurance racing this weekend at Pukekohe Park. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Some of the biggest names in New Zealand and Australasian motorsport are all set to lend their considerable skill set to the next generation this weekend at Pukekohe Park.

V8 Supercar driver Andre Heimgartner plus two-time NZGP winner, V8 Supercar and GT3 driver Daniel Gaunt, former A1GP driver and Porsche and GT expert Chris van der Drift and multiple NZV8, Jaguar e-Pace and endurance racing champion Simon Evans are all on the entry list for this weekend's second and concluding TOYOTA GAZOO Racing NZ TR86 mini enduro event.

Heimgartner, one of the rising stars of the southern hemisphere's premier racing championship will team up with former V8 Ute race winner Alexandra Whitley in the Tony Richards Toyota run TR86 and it will be a return home of sorts for Heimgartner who drove the team's Toyota Camry in recent seasons in the domestic BNT V8s championship.

“I’m definitely looking forward to learning from his knowledge and experience,” said Alexandra. “It’s a great partnership, I love Pukekohe and I expect us to be competitive. “

Van der Drift will race alongside Ronan Murphy - son of four time Bathurst winner Greg, while Gaunt teams up once again with Tayler Bryant and Evans with Marco Giltrap. They'll face opposition from the likes of Christina Orr-West and Rowan Shepherd, Peter Vodanovich and Mark Mallard and Connor Adam and Billy Frazer - all of whom are class acts behind the wheel of any racing car.

There will be two one-hour races this weekend. Each has a single qualifying session and each team of two drivers must make a driver change in a time window within the hour. They can refuel if they like or try to make it to the end without topping up.

Last time out at Hampton Downs Gaunt and Bryant won the first race with Adam and Frazer taking the second, but category manager Geoff Short says it will be all on this weekend and the race wins could go to any pairing in the eye-catching field.

"The two one-hour races will be hotly contested, I don’t think there's going to be any doubt about that," he explained. "There's some strategy involved and the top guns like to win so we expect to see them working very closely with their team mates to get the most out of themselves and the cars. The young drivers will learn so much in that kind of environment and it's great that the older more experienced racers are giving back in this way."

There's qualifying and a one-hour race on both Saturday and Sunday at Pukekohe Park, where the Toyota 86 enduros will form part of a packed weekend of motorsport before Christmas.

2020 Toyota 86 Endurance Championship

Round Two: 4 – 6 December - Pukekohe Park Raceway

2021 Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship

Round One: 22- 24 January 2021 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park
Round Two: 29 – 30 January 2021 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park
Round Three: 12 – 14 February 2021 – Circuit Chris Amon Manfeild
Round Four: 5 – 7 March 2021 – Pukekohe Park Raceway
Round Five: 26 – 28 March 2021 – Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 