One Year On Air For The Voice Of Aroha

VoA is celebrating it’s one year anniversary on air, and we’re excited to be sharing such a huge milestone with so many of you!

VoA started off as a platform created by and for those of us from refugee and migrant backgrounds that reside in Wellington and beyond. It’s important for community members to take charge and not only control their own narrative but also be given the opportunity to tell their own stories. As NZ becomes increasingly diverse, VoA’s mission is to integrate and encourage different voices to come together and speak on issues that directly affect our communities.

VoA is committed to providing support and encouragement for refugee and migrant communities by providing them with an avenue to share and express themselves.

In the one year that we’ve been on air, VoA has been committed to providing an inclusive space that aims to connect communities in creative and innovative ways.

The team of VoA is made up of an incredibly diverse and talented group of people: Kodrean Eashae, Narjis Alzaidi, Luis Perez, Beth Teklezgi, Hamid Majdi, Juan David Rojas Cardenas, and Michael Bradley. Our team continues to grow and strengthen with the addition of new members like Khadro Mohamed, Zara Jaymin Zafar, and Martine Udahemuka.

Each VoA voice brings their own unique set of experiences and ideas with every episode that we release. As we move into the new season, VoA will continue to give you the same great content that you love but we also aim to push boundaries and reach more members throughout the Wellington region and New Zealand.

As we continue to grow and explore more ideas, we hope that you take this journey with us.

© Scoop Media

