Dirty Dog Eyewear Now a Surf Lifeguard’s Best Friend

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Image credit: Surf Life Saving New Zealand


Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is excited to announce a new partnership with Dirty Dog Eyewear as their official sunglass provider.

The charity says full sun protection is vital for surf lifeguards, who spend thousands of hours every year patrolling beaches across Aotearoa New Zealand.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 80% or more of the sun’s rays reflect off of water, meaning the impact of sun exposure is heightened in a beach environment. Most Kiwis will be aware of the fact that UV rays are damaging to the skin, and the eyes are no exception.

With this in mind, SLSNZ Chief Executive, Paul Dalton, says the organisation takes sun protection – including eyewear – very seriously.

“We need to ensure that our Surf Lifeguards are protected from the sun when they are on patrol, which is why we are excited about this new relationship with Dirty Dog Eyewear,” he says.

This is sentiment is echoed by VMD Eyewear Chief Executive, Nigel Butler, who says Dirty Dog Eyewear has a strong association with New Zealand’s coastline.

“Our sunglasses are used on a daily basis out on the water and along the shoreline. We felt an association between Dirty Dog Eyewear and SLSNZ was a natural fit and we are proud to be able to provide high performance polarised sunglasses to the Surf Lifeguards who patrol our beaches,” says Butler.

“The work that SLSNZ does is a vital component in keeping our beaches safe and we are pleased to play our part and contribute to this.’’

