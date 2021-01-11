Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand’s Very Best Jaw Dropping Street Performers Head To Auckland This Anniversary Weekend

Monday, 11 January 2021, 9:47 am
Press Release: Auckland International Buskers Festival

Auckland International Buskers Festival 2021 
29 January – 1 February 2021
Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour and Waterfront

An unmissable line-up of 8 local street performers who have performed across the globe, from Edinburgh to the Middle East, will hit the Auckland streets over Anniversary Weekend from 29 January – 1 February as part of the Auckland International Buskers Festival 2021.

The very best of the best street performers will show off their impressive skills throughout the weekend, with energetic displays of Mexican wrestling, hula-hoops, contortion, fire stunts, magical illusions, acrobatics and so much more!

The 8 acts across the 4 days are:

  • Basketball Jones – Spinning and juggling basketballs, playing with fire atop a ten foot unicycle; Basketball Jones has mesmerised audiences in over twenty countries.
  • Bexley Hoops – Whimsically endearing and charming, Bexley’s skills with a hula-hoop must be seen to be believed! A combination of dance, contortion, comedy and plenty of hooping.
  • El Jaguar – New Zealand’s best, and only, masked Mexican wrestler brings his electrifying, interactive, comedy street show to Auckland audiences.
  • The Vinyl Burns Rock ‘n Roll Circus – A world class juggling act and wry, self-deprecating magical illusions combined with physical comedy with live rock-guitar anthems and a high altitude 80's hair-rock singalong.
  • Tripp Hazzard – Tripp Hazzard is an internationally renowned acrobat, entertainer and ringmaster, keeping alive the magic of circus.
  • Mulletman & Mim – This mighty duo will show off their many years of experience with acrobatics, juggling, contortion and a whole lotta cheek!
  • Mr Penguin – A high energy and madcap ride packed full of ridiculous moments, incredible juggling feats, including ice axes and a leaf blower, and plenty of hilarious audience interaction.
  • Sailor Paz – Pascal is an accomplished performer and acrobat originally hailing from Switzerland, whose many talents include aerial rope and straps, acrobatics, fire eating, unicycling and axe throwing. The perfect accompaniment to the yacht races on the harbour.

Get together all your friends and family and head to Auckland’s waterfront for plenty of astounding performances. Make sure to bring some sunblock and a hat, and plenty of cash for the performers.

The full performance schedule and locations will be available at:
www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz

Auckland International Buskers Festival 2021
Fri 29 Jan – Mon 1 Feb 2021
Shows start from 12pm in various locations on Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour and Waterfront

Hi-res imagery available here

The Festival is proudly supported by Auckland Council, Waitemata Local Board, Panuku Development Auckland.

