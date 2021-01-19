Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Preview #7 - Taupo Historic GP Celebrates Ray Stone, Legendary Ford Performance Wizard

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: Ford New Zealand

Alongside the huge line-up of legendary Ford competition cars that feature in Ford’s New Zealand motorsport heritage, this weekend’s Taupō Historic GP meeting on January 23 and 24 will also celebrate the contribution to New Zealand motorsport of one of its unsung heroes and legends, Ray Stone.

Whilst other historic motorsport events have previously featured New Zealand’s famous and legendary drivers and champions, this year’s Taupō Historic GP event goes further, and recognises the unequalled place that Ray Stone has in New Zealand motorsport as mechanic and engineer for Johnny Mansel, for Paul Fahey’s multiple titles in his Lotus Cortina, Shelby Mustang and the giant-killing Escort FVA, and as Team Manager with the Masport Escort Rally team that dominated New Zealand rallying. His knowledge and acumen guided Ford executives and factory performance programmes in New Zealand and beyond.

Further recognition of Ray Stone’s standing within New Zealand motorsport is the recent announcement of his induction into the New Zealand International Grand Prix Legends Wall of Fame.

“With over 75 legendary historic Fords competing at the Taupō meeting, it’s safe to say that even if most of these cars didn’t actually feel the touch of Ray’s spanners directly, they all have benefitted from Ray’s knowledge, experience and developments in some way, whether that be their engine performance or handling set ups, directly or indirectly” says meeting organising committee member and Ford motorsport aficionado, Garry Jackson.

The celebration at Taupō of Ray Stone’s great career is made even more special by the first availability of a superb 474-page book that chronicles the Ray Stone story in detail, the result of an exhaustive three-year assignment by author Gordon Campbell, who enjoyed unlimited access to Ray’s memories, meticulous files and photos. A limited number of these books will be available for sale on each of the two days of the Taupō Historic GP, together with the opportunity for a personal meeting and signing with the hero himself.

“It’s a ‘must do’ opportunity for every Ford fan!” says Garry Jackson.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ford New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 