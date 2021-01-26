Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eglantyne Human Rights Pioneer In Auckland’s Summer At Q Festival

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Eglantyne The Show

EGLANTYNE is an inspiring solo play about Eglantyne Jebb, the visionary, passionate, human rights pioneer, humanitarian, social reformer and founder of Save the Children. Eglantyne is one of the most influential women of the 20th century, yet one of the least known. Created and launched in New Zealand EGLANTYNE has toured extensively including London, RSC’s The Other Place Stratford-upon-Avon, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Cambridge, Shrewsbury, Birmingham, Brighton, Geneva, Zurich, Beirut, Dar Es Salaam, Nairobi, Malawi, Mozambique, Melbourne and Adelaide. EGLANTYNE is coming to Auckland’s Q Theatre, on 10-13 February, as part of the Summer at Q Festival, supported by the University of Auckland.

Writer and performer, Anne Chamberlain says, “I felt compelled to share Eglantyne’s inspiring story by creating a piece of theatre. Eglantyne was brave, visionary and unconventional. I’m delighted to bring EGLANTYNE to Auckland and present live theatre again at this very challenging time. Sharing Eglantyne’s story around the world has been such a wonderful adventure and great privilege, especially in places that resonate strongly with Eglantyne like her Shropshire childhood home, Geneva where Eglantyne drafted the Rights of the Child, London’s Central Family Court and Beirut where humanitarian work is very frontline. In Beirut the performance was simultaneously translated into Arabic which was amazing. 

"Many of Eglantyne’s humanitarian concerns are extremely relevant today - the devastation of Syria, the refugee crisis, famines, all made worse by the Covid 19 global pandemic. As well as Eglantyne’s heroic moments, the play explores her struggles, vulnerabilities and heartbreaks, drawing her closer to our lives, frailties and humanity. Set mainly in Eglantyne’s world, the show also leaps to contemporary New Zealand as centuries, personal passions and global issues collide.”

“Outstanding performance, engaging and endearing, a great show.” The Reviews Hub, UK

“Written with wit and buoyancy, delivered in fine style.” Theatreview, NZ

“Compelling delivery that is strong, colourful and sympathetic … do not miss” The Plus Ones

On 19 May 1919 Eglantyne Jebb and her sister Dorothy Buxton, founded Save the Children, challenging the British Government’s lack of response to the devastating famine in post-war Europe, made worse by the Spanish flu global pandemic. From her idyllic Shropshire childhood, Eglantyne went on to Oxford University, Cambridge social work, Bloomsbury parties, heartbreaks, suffrage rallies, spiritualism, the Balkans, arrest in Trafalgar Square, and pioneering children's rights. In 1923, Eglantyne drafted the Rights of the Child which evolved into the current United Nations Convention.

EGLANTYNE is written and performed by Anne Chamberlain, and directed by KC Kelly. At the Edinburgh Festival Fringe EGLANTYNE was longlisted for the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award, which highlights human rights themed productions.

  • Show time: 6.45pm Wed 10 – Sat 13 February 2021 (duration 75 minutes)
  • Venue: Q Theatre, 305 Queen Street, Auckland Book.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eglantyne The Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 