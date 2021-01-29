Save The Date 06/03/2021 “Bowlzilla Wellington – Infectious Fun”

Wellington will be the Capital of Skateboarding once again on the 6th of March when it hosts BOWLZILLA Wellington for the 6th year in a row. Skateboarding.NZ’s National Park Skating Championships return once again to crown the Nation’s best skaters.

Last year’s competition was the second to last international professional skateboard competition before the global lockdown. Although internationals are not allowed in this year it will be the biggest gathering of skateboarders and their fans in New Zealand since the same time last year.

Overseas friends will be missed but it is the National Championships so New Zealand’s best skaters are still pushing hard to get their trucks on Waitangi Skatepark’s coping. With growing entries in all divisions, the competitive field is expected to be even bigger than last year.

BOWLZILLA Wellington has and always will be about the gathering first. The weeklong festival has art, music, barbecues, catch ups and of course the competition. For the really focused skaters, Wellington is the only opportunity for New Zealand skaters to earn Olympic Games qualifying points at home.

“The City is very proud to host the annual BOWLZILLA Wellington as the Capital of Skateboarding” said Wellington Mayor Andy Foster.

“On behalf of the city I want to welcome New Zealand’s best skaters and their fans to this showcase of talent, athleticism and community spirit in what is now an Olympic code. To all of our skaters at BOWLZILLA Wellington best of luck in your Olympic qualifiers.”

This past year has been very difficult for many and the impact it is having on BOWLZILLA Wellington for 2021 has been tricky, which is why the community is gathering to ensure this year’s event will be awesome and a real lift for everyone. The competitors will be going all out to give everyone the best show of the year with Tech Deck 16 & Under, Women, Masters 40+ and Dickies Open. Everyone is welcome to come along and cheer and be part of the whole festival for free.

“New Zealand has always punched above its weight with our abundance of World Class skaters. That’s why we love working with BOWLZILLA Wellington every year to deliver a National Championships that is encouraging, inclusive and rewarding. Obviously the opportunity to earn Olympic qualifying points on home turf is fantastic but the way the festival promotes the positives of our community to the Nation has a much greater impact for the wider community. We encourage everyone to come and enjoy it." Chris Curran, President – SKATEBOARDING NEW ZEALAND – Skateboarding.nz

Wellington City Council, Wellington Skateboarding Association, Skateboarding New Zealand, Redhead or Dead Events and Miryoku Agency have joined forces once again to bring this fantastic festival to the New Zealand skaters.

“Everyone knows what a crazy year it has been and our international friends and family will most definitely be missed. Wellington has a way of turning on its charm regardless though and 2021 will be no exception. The community spirit this year is really high and it looks like we will have our largest group of skaters ever. The whole festival is free and everyone is keen to have at it, so come celebrate like you haven’t been able to since this time last year.” BOWLZILLA Director – Chad Ford.

BOWLZILLA was born out of likeminded friends in the skateboard community looking for new platforms to promote the extraordinary talents of their friends, talents that run in oversupply within skateboarding but are not often seen in the outside world. BOWLZILLA Wellington is the biggest platform for showcasing all of this amazing talent in skateboarding in New Zealand. There is an open invite for everyone to come and be part of the celebration.

There will be more information coming shortly about all the great events and sponsorships happening as part of BOWLZILLA Wellington 2021.

BOWLZILLA stands on the shoulders of giants and we strive in all we do to acknowledge the influential skaters and scene that came before us; Patti McGee, Tony Alva, Lora Thornhill, Jay Adams, Adrian Jones, Grant “Biff” Murdoch, Dog Town, Steve Alba, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Flag, Pearl Jam, The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, The Hellmen, Glen E. Friedman, Thrasher, Independent, The Bones Brigade, The Beastie Boys, Lance Mountain, Chris Miller, Cara Beth Burnside and Tony Hawk. The new guard of Poppy Olsen, Keegan Palmer, Taniah Meyers, Grant Taylor, Lizzie Armanto, Danny Leon, Nicole Hause, Rune Glifberg, Omar Hassan, Bucky Lasek, Jack Fardell and Pedro Barros, would not be here without this heritage. BOWLZILLA™ acknowledges and celebrates this with plans to build on the past and write a bright and energetic future.

