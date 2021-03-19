Geoff Sewell & Special Guests May 2021 Tour - The Show Must Go On!

Geoff Sewell and BRAVO AMICI postponed their 2020 New Zealand concert tour due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Tour was rescheduled to tour in May 2021, but after working for many months towards bringing the four internationally based members of Bravo Amici into the country, in the end it has not been possible to secure space for them in managed isolation over the dates required to make it happen as originally intended.

However, determined not to disappoint his New Zealand fans yet again, Geoff has reached out to his world-class entertainer friends, bass-baritone Jonathan Lemalu, and tenor Cameron Barclay, to join with him and Carl Doy instead in the promised shows in May 2021, now billed as Geoff Sewell & Special Guests.

Pacific Entertainment and Geoff Sewell are proud to present four of New Zealand’s world famous artists together in May for a once in a pandemic, show must go on, special evening of classical crossover entertainment!

Geoff Sewell is an international multi-platinum recording artist, one of New Zealand’s most successful musical exports and is considered one of the best practitioners of classical crossover in the world. After graduating from the Boston Conservatory of Music in 1997 he moved to London, established himself on the West End and set up a successful event entertainment agency, Incognito Artists along with wife, Simone, which now has offices in London, Edinburgh and New York. His creation of the world’s first opera band, Amici Forever in 2002 made Geoff an international classical crossover star. Between 2002 and 2006 Amici Forever enjoyed huge success with two #1 albums selling over 3.5 million copies worldwide and garnering a UK Classical Brit Award best album nomination. With his groups, Amici Forever and its successor, Bravo Amici, and as a successful solo artist, Geoff has toured the world and entertained numerous international celebrities, including Sir Elton John, Sir Richard Branson, Sir Cliff Richard, The Beckham’s, Nelson Mandela, the Queen and Prince Charles. Geoff has returned to his homeland for appearances many times since 1997 and enjoys reconnecting with his large New Zealand fan base. His last national tours were in 2006 with Amici Forever, 2009 as Geoff Sewell & Incognito Artists, and in 2014 with Dame Malvina Major.

Since receiving a Dame Sister Mary Leo Scholarship in 1997 and winning the New Zealand Mobil Song Contest in 1998, bass-baritone Jonathan Lemalu has established an illustrious international operatic career performing in the UK, America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Noted for his stage presence, interpretive ability, and his powerful and captivating voice, Jonathan has since garnered multiple awards including a Grammy Award in 2010 for Best Operatic Recording for an album on which he was featured. About Lemalu, Gramophone Magazine, the world’s leading authority on classical music wrote “Lemalu, a New Zealand born Samoan, is a major talent. His voice defies easy categorisation, combining the depth and authority of a bass with the flexibility and vocal colouring of a baritone”. Based in Covent Garden, London, and while the doors of the famous opera house are closed, Jonathan has returned temporarily to New Zealand and promises to impress with his mix of operatic arias and lighter classical crossover that will feature when he joins Geoff in May.

In 2010 tenor, Cameron Barclay was selected to join the prestigious PwC Dame Malvina Major Programme which was set up to coach stand-out young talent and expose them to the professional international operatic world. Fluent in English, French and Italian, Cameron’s selection had been on the back of outstanding performances and recitals over several years, including with Dame Kiri Te Kanawa in 2004 and 2008. His career took a dramatic and unexpected turn in 2014 when, after a chance meeting he secured a coveted spot with the Australasian based singing group, The Ten Tenors, Barclay becoming one of the more recognisable members of the group. He has since travelled the world with the ensemble, performing everything from opera to pop, Ed Sheeran and Puccini, throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, the US, and New Zealand. While he is unable to tour with the Tenors at present, Geoff Sewell saw Cameron as a perfect stand in for his Bravo Amici compatriots.

Carl Doy is undoubtedly one of this country’s most recognised and celebrated musicians. An integral part of the New Zealand music scene for over 40 years as a pianist, producer and composer, Carl received an ONZM from the Queen in 2009 for his services to music. He has recorded over 20 piano albums, starting with Piano by Candlelight in the 1980s, which sold over one million albums in the USA and went triple-platinum in New Zealand. His 10 CD set, Together, was featured by Oprah Winfrey as one of her “favourite of all her favourites”.

As a producer, just a few of his successes are double-platinum albums for Yulia, Elizabeth Marvelly, Martin Winch (Espresso Guitar) and Brian Smith (Moonlight Sax). As a musical director he has worked with many New Zealand icons such as Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Sir Howard Morison, Rob Guest, Tina Cross, and Hayley Westenra, and international stars such as Ronan Keating and Delta Goodrum. Nowadays he regularly appears in cruise ship theatres, performing shows on Cunard, Silverseas, Regent and Oceania lines. As well as backing Geoff and his guests this May with the help of the Black Quartet, Carl will showcase the talents that have kept him at the top of New Zealand music for so long. Don’t miss…..

GEOFF SEWELL & SPECIAL GUESTS

Jonathan Lemalu, Cameron Barclay & Carl Doy

MAY 2021 TOUR – ONSALE MARCH 20

Fri 21 AUCKLAND - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Sun 23 WELLINGTON – Michael Fowler Centre www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Tue 25 DUNEDIN - Town Hall www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Wed 26 CHRISTCHURCH - Town Hall www.ticketek.co.nz

Fri 28 NEW PLYMOUTH - TSB Theatre www.ticketek.co.nz

Sat 29 PALMERSTON NORTH - Regent on Broadway www.ticketek.co.nz

Sun 30 NAPIER - Municipal Theatre www.ticketek.co.nz

Existing ticket holders for the Bravo Amici shows will be offered a refund if they do not wish to see the new line up.

