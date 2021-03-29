Bowlzilla Wellington 2021 The Cure For 2020: Final Results

BOWLZILLA Wellington, the National Park Skating Championships, were absolutely the best of Wellington this week. The host city really turned it on with welcoming everyone back from a year of COVID exile. The hospitality, the fans, the weather and the skating were exactly what everyone has been screaming for.

Skateboarding.NZ have been working hard to build a new model of national support and their good work shone through this weekend in that although BOWLZILLA Wellington is the only local pathway for local skaters to try and qualify for the Olympic Games, it was barely mentioned because the comradery of the community was absolutely the most important part of the whole celebration. The glory of the rings can wait, friends, family and skating came first.

It has been said so many times but that is because of the truth of it, when the weather is perfect in Wellington it is the best little city in the world. Combine that with the local fans, the incredible support of the city and sponsors and the skaters it seems all pushing themselves further than before and this year will really be remembered as a highwater mark.

Wellington City Council and the sponsors really went above and beyond to ensure that the post COVID welcome back was going to be nothing short of spectacular. Dickies with their hard wearing work wear made sure the Open competitors got paid properly for the hard work, Yeah Gnar once again helped cement the fact that Women’s skating is rightfully equally acknowledged and supported, Civil Parks worked overtime to get the site open and comfortable for all the fans, the skate nerds favourite toy Tech Deck gave fantastic support to the 16 & Unders, the Masters are always valued and supported by everyone, The Cambridge Hotel housed all the crew and competitors and provided the perfect gathering place and all the sponsors combined; Santa Cruz, Independent, Skullcandy, Manual Magazine, Spitfire / Irrom Distribution, Powerhaus Automotive, Sky Sport Next, Vans, Red Bull, Wellington Skateboarding Association and Skateboarding.NZ were bloody awesome.

The New Zealand National Champions for 2021 are; Women –Krysta Ashwell NZ Champion, Tech Deck 16 & Under – Sam Westerkamp, the Masters champion for 2021 is Orson Reynolds and the Dickies Opens champion for 2021 was the Tech Deck 16 & Under champion for 2020 – Niwa Shewry.

A huge THANKS goes out to all the friends, family, fans, media, sponsors, supporters, community and skaters for what was truly one of the best years ever for BOWLZILLA Wellington.

BOWLZILLA Wellington 2021 placings:

Tech Deck 16 & Under

Sam Westerkamp Max Hancock Monty Graham Marshall Littlefair Felix Griffin Ace Findlay Lochie Barrie Jake Harris Carter Williams

Masters

Orson Reynolds Leigh McKenzie Von Griffin Nathan Adams Hayden McDermott Simon Hunt Nicholas Bennett Aaron Bell Craig Harris Scott Wilkinson Adam Warriner

Women

Krysta Ashwell Billie Morrison Yeva Sauytska Gala Baumfield Ela Poynter Ella Vincent-Hyde Jessica Ready Evelyn Armstrong Poppy-Jo Garratt Jessica Lord Georgia Hudson Chrystal Daller Eva Corkery Aaliyah Iwikau Poppy Cottrell

Dickies Open

Niwa Shewry Bowman Hansen Dereck De Souza Stefan Robin Josh Wilson Tom Mitchell Chris Wood Remus Henare Rico Henare Noah Winningham Levi Rhind Ken Te Ohaere Nick Bush Alexi Dowley Nicholas Joyen-Conseil Chris Curran Kere James Milroy Will Butler

BOWLZILLA stands on the shoulders of giants and we strive in all we do to acknowledge the influential skaters and scene that came before us; Patti McGee, Tony Alva, Lora Thornhill, Jay Adams, Adrian Jones, Grant “Biff” Murdoch, Dog Town, Steve Alba, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Flag, Pearl Jam, The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, The Hellmen, Glen E. Friedman, Thrasher, Independent, The Bones Brigade, The Beastie Boys, Lance Mountain, Chris Miller, Cara Beth Burnside and Tony Hawk. The new guard of Poppy Olsen, Keegan Palmer, Taniah Meyers, Grant Taylor, Lizzie Armanto, Danny Leon, Nicole Hause, Rune Glifberg, Omar Hassan, Bucky Lasek, Jack Fardell and Pedro Barros, would not be here without this heritage. BOWLZILLA™ acknowledges and celebrates this with plans to build on the past and write a bright and energetic future

