Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Number One Stadium In The World: Eden Park Rockets To The Top Of International Rankings

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 6:00 am
Press Release: Eden Park

  • Eden Park has been named the number one stadium in the world in Pollstar’s international live entertainment rankings.
  • A member of the Associated Press (AP), Pollstar is a trade publication for the concert industry, which generates data based on box office ticket sales and reporting by concert promoters, booking agents, artist managers and facilities executives.

Just two months on from Eden Park’s first concert, New Zealand’s national stadium has been named the number one stadium in the world in Pollstar’s mid-year rankings.

For nearly 40 years, Pollstar’s rankings have served as the industry benchmark for live entertainment, with box office data used by international promoters, booking agents, artist managers and venues to plan global touring figures.

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer, Nick Sautner says to be named the number one stadium in the world is a significant achievement not only for Eden Park but for Auckland and New Zealand.

“We are delighted with the results and to see New Zealand’s national stadium go from its first concert to the top of the global rankings,” says Sautner.

“Our world-leading response to Covid-19 was a key driver in Auckland’s position as the most liveable city in the world. Now, being home to the number one stadium internationally will bolster Tāmaki Makaurau’s reputation as an attractive and inclusive destination for live music events and other premium content. 50,000 fans coming together to enjoy Eden Park’s first concert has to be one of the greatest examples of the success of the team of 5 million so far,” Sautner says.

Eden Park, which was granted permission to stage up to six concerts per year in January, hosted its very first show 24 April 2021 – with Kiwi band SIX60 playing to a sold-out crowd of more than 50,000 fans. Millions more tuned in around the world as part of a global livestream and historic partnership with Pasifika TV in more than 11 countries.

Images and stories about the concert – the biggest show in the world post-Covid – were beamed around the world to audiences still largely in the grips of Covid-19 lockdowns, with coverage in the New York Times (USA), Bloomberg (USA), Al Jazeera (Qatar), Flipboard (Germany) and Khaleej Times (Dubai).

The night, said Sautner, marked a new era for New Zealand’s national stadium as a truly multipurpose venue.

“Utilising Eden Park for concerts is about giving musicians the same rights and privileges as sports people to play New Zealand’s premier venue to crowds of more than 50,000 fans.”

“Our first concert has demonstrated why Eden Park is artists’ and promoters’ venue of choice for concerts. The country’s largest, most accessible and well-connected stadium, Eden Park offers excellent transport connectivity, facilities for all demographics and proximity to urban centres,” Sautner says.

Prior to Covid-19, venues including Foro Sol (Mexico), Madison Square Garden (New York) and Lanxess Arena (German) often topped Pollstar’s rankings. Last year, following the pandemic-promoted shutdown of live entertainment, several Australian venues made the top ten, including Sydney Cricket Ground, Sirromet Winery and Optus Stadium. A New Zealand venue has never been in the top ten.

While overall box office results indicate a live music entertainment sector still severely affected by a global health crisis, success stories like that of Eden Park, SIX60 and promoter Eccles Entertainment show that there is an end in sight for the industry.

“Now more than ever it is evident people are seeking escapism and experiences that can be shared. Kiwis love to support live music and like much of the rest of the world are hungry for world-class shows after a long period without international tours,” says Sautner.

“We are in discussion with a number of promoters about future tours. The propensity to play New Zealand’s national stadium is strong.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eden Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 