Farewell to Lou Sanson - A friend to anglers and hunters

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand


Fish & Game New Zealand wishes departing Department of Conservation Director-General Lou Sanson all the best for the future

New Zealand Fish and Game Council chairperson, Ray Grubb, says, "Lou has been a true friend to anglers and game bird hunters nationwide; he has worked tirelessly to protect habitat and promote access to the outdoors."

"Not one content to be stuck in the office, Lou has been a proud ambassador for the great outdoors. Through this, the benefits to personal wellbeing by being in the outdoors and using conservation land have become known to more kiwis."

"The popularity of all forms of outdoor recreation and how more and more New Zealanders are using the conservation estate is evidence of this."

"Through this anglers and game bird hunters have seen the benefit of DOC’s work to promote access with more places to fish and more places to hunt."

"As a passionate protector of the environment, he has marshalled communities across the country to get involved and to protect New Zealand’s wildlife."

"Lou has also supported Fish & Game as it transitions to a modern fit for purpose organisation that represents anglers and hunters nationwide".

"The Department’s support has been vital for the process being undertaken to assist Fish & Game in achieving its goals for the future shape of the organisation."

"It’s obvious he has left DOC in a better state than when he started as Director-General. All New Zealanders should be thankful for his efforts and especially his promotion of community conservation," Grubb says.

Fish & Game looks forward to working with incoming Director-General Penny Nelson to further build on the relationship that Fish & Game has with the Department of Conservation.

