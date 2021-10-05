Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rangatahi Voices To Be Centre Stage At Youth Hub Hui

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is developing a new Youth Hub in the central city, and is hosting a hui for the younger community to voice their views on what the space should look like.

The aim of the Youth Hub will be a safe indoor space dedicated to young people, so Council wants to understand what will make the site successful and useful to those who will use it.

The Youth Hub is another initiative of the Poneke Promise, a partnership already involving the City Council, hospitality and retail business, Police, City Mission and Regional Council, working together to make our central city look, feel and be safer, more inclusive and welcoming.

Mayor Andy Foster says the Youth Hub will create another place of positive, inclusive activity in our downtown, following Te Wahi Awhina, the Community Support Centre which opened in the Opera House building in May, and the new Community Centre space currently being fitted out at 107 Manners Street.

“This week, Councillors Foon, Day and I had the pleasure of visiting Commonspace, a temporary pop-up living space for the young and young at heart to come together to share the skills and interests they love, and enjoy good company and creativity. We heard about the desire for a living space which sometimes is just not available in constrained flatting environments.

“It’s also clear that the Central Library is much missed as a place to be, and how much we are all looking forward to seeing it re-emerging as the City’s main indoor living room.

“This hui is an exciting opportunity for our young people to imagine and create this new space together, so it best meets their needs and aspirations for a safe, welcoming and inclusive space.”

Councillor Tamatha Paul is excited about the hui and sees it as an opportunity to give rangatahi real ownership of their space and place in the city.

'We’re keen to make sure young people's voices are heard when it comes to the design and creation of the youth hub. By hosting an interactive, engaging hui in a relaxed and welcoming environment, we're hoping to capture and explore our rangatahi's hopes, needs and aspirations for the site.

“Young people experience our city differently, and this is our chance to understand that – the good, the bad, and the mediocre. These are the kind of things we need to know if we’re to create a space where they feel safe and welcome in their city,” said Mayor Foster.

Councillor Jill Day, who will be helping facilitate the hui along with Councillor Paul, emphasises the hui is an opportunity to create an inclusive space for all rangatahi.

“We’re running focus groups leading up to the hui with our Pasifika, Māori, Rainbow and Accessiblity advisory groups, as well as with people from a refugee and migrant background, to ascertain the different needs, issues to address, and concerns and requirements for the space.

“Inclusivity is the beating heart of our city, and we want that to be reflected through the Youth Hub project. Ultimately, we want to create a space where everybody can feel a sense belonging, of whanaungatanga.

“One of the questions we’re asking is, what should it be called? Names are important because they tell us a story and connect us to our places. We want a name that reflects what the space means to our diverse community of rangatahi. I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

The engagement period will end Friday 22 October, and work will start over the summer months with the Youth Hub expected to open in March 2022.

The Youth Hub Hui is being held at 49 Courtenay Place on Friday 15 October and will be a chance for young people to come and share their ideas on what the new space should be like.

For those who can’t make it along to the hui, they can have their say by completing the survey on our website. Feedback closes 5pm Friday 22 October.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 