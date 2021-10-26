Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Parents Pick Up The Game Controller During The Pandemic

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 5:50 pm
Press Release: IGEA

New research found that 76 percent of Kiwi parents turned to video games to connect with their children during the pandemic, according to the Digital New Zealand 2022 (DNZ22) report released today by peak industry body the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA). The report, conducted in conjunction with Bond University, explores New Zealand’s gamers’ habits and the gaming landscape during the pandemic.

Bond University’s Professor Jeffrey Brand said, “New Zealand parents are starting to see video games as more than just entertainment - games are becoming a way for parents to connect with family on another level. With 58 percent of parents saying their children’s schools are now using video games as another avenue to teach, it’s a great way for parents to engage with their children while having fun and reinforcing what their children learn.”

IGEA’s CEO Ron Curry said the report demonstrated how important video games are for learning and social connection. "Gaming is already a popular hobby in New Zealand, but it's also a part of everyday life for many. Three quarters of New Zealanders surveyed play video games socially with others either online or at home, maintaining important social connections that would otherwise be impossible in the face of lockdowns or travel restrictions.”

“Older Kiwis have also seen the benefits of playing video games - most play to keep their mind active during a time when many people are not able to go outside. Over three quarters of New Zealanders also believe video games can improve a person’s mental health, so it’s no wonder we see so many Kiwis connecting with games during the pandemic,” Curry continued.

DNZ22 found the average New Zealand gamer is now 35 years old and plays an average of 81 minutes a day. Almost half of New Zealand video gamers are female, and one third use online services for gaming.

Highlights from IGEA’s DNZ22 report:

  • Over 1.6 million of households (92%) connect with video games
  • 3.7 million New Zealanders (73%) play video games
  • 75% of households have two or more devices for gaming
  • 67% of New Zealanders agree that games connect people socially
  • 58% of children learn with games at school
  • 42% of New Zealand households use a game subscription service

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IGEA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 