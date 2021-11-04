Netball NZ Announces 2022 Domestic Events Schedule

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the 2022 domestic events calendar following another year which saw COVID-19 cancel several events.

The Celebration Box Netball NZ U18 Champs get the action underway action with Christchurch Netball Centre hosting the event from 18-21 July, 2022.

The Netball NZ Open Champs, proudly presented by NZ Police, will be played at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North from 6-10 September.

The FUJIFILM Business Innovation Secondary Schools Netball Champs return in October, with the top 16 schools from around the country gathering at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua for the four-day event from 11-14 October.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events Emma Fowlie said all three events were exciting to look forward to after the Delta outbreak forced two of the three tournaments to be cancelled this year.

“It’s been a really tough couple of years for athletes around the country and we’re really looking forward to watching them get back on court as these tournaments unfold.”

Netball New Zealand 2022 Domestic Events Calendar:

Celebration Box Netball NZ U18 Champs

Christchurch Netball Centre, Christchurch

Monday 18 - Thursday 21 July, 2022

Netball NZ Open Champs, proudly brought to you by NZ Police

Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North

Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 September, 2022

FUJIFILM Business Innovation NZ Secondary Schools Netball Champs

Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

Tuesday 11 - Friday 14 October, 2022

