PUMA Announces Partnership With The Vodafone Warriors

Monday, 8 November 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: Puma

PUMA New Zealand is excited to announce it will become the official apparel partner of the Vodafone Warriors for the 2022 season and beyond.

More than a decade since PUMA and the NRL team last partnered, the return of PUMA to the Vodafone Warriors jersey is one both brands are proud of.

The world-renowned sports brand is honoured to partner with the Vodafone Warriors who will join PUMA’s line-up of partners including Manchester City, AC Milan, and the Silver Ferns.

“It is great to be partnering again with the Vodafone Warriors. They are a vital part of the New Zealand sport culture and we are proud to be returning to the family,’’ says Pancho Gutstein, General Manager of PUMA Oceania.

“Our passions and values unite us and we look forward to celebrating many great moments together.’’

The newly designed 2022 on-field and supporter collections combine peak performance technology and super lightweight fabrics to keep the athletes and fans on top of their game.

Vodafone Warriors CEO, Cameron George is delighted to have renewed the partnership with PUMA.

“PUMA’s passion for excellence, innovation and drive to push sport forward resonated with our own values. We look forward to renewing this partnership from next season to present a world-class collection that our players, staff and fans are proud to wear,” George says.

PUMA is already part of the club’s history as the team’s kit sponsor between 2000 and 2008.

The Vodafone Warriors’ season 2022 collection will be available to purchase on nz.puma.com alongside the club’s Superstore and authorised retailers from December 6, 2021.

