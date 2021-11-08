Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

“The Chills And The Thrills”: NZ Masters Games And Beer Fest Come Together In Ultimate Dunedin Waitangi Weekend

Monday, 8 November 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: NZ Masters Games

Two of Dunedin’s biggest events, the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games and the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival, presented by Liquorland, will be held during Waitangi Weekend, with organisers promising double the fun for event goers.

Dunedin’s popular Beer Fest will be held 4-5 February 2022 at Forsyth Barr Stadium, while the 33rd Masters Games – the country’s largest multisport event – will be held 5-13 February 2022.

With close to 1000 participants already signed up to next year’s Masters Games and a full calendar of sporting and fun events on offer, Games Manager Vicki Kestila says having Dunedin’s iconic Beer Fest on the first weekend of the Games is a win-win for locals and visitors to the heritage city.

“It’s the perfect event mash-up. Come for the chills, stay for the thrills,” says Mrs Kestila.

“With two of Dunedin’s favourite events on offer in one weekend in Dunedin, alongside the incredible wildlife and heritage attractions, this is the perfect time to take a trip south.

“Just be sure to make the most of the food and water available, as well as the craft beer. Especially if you have a sporting event the next day.”

Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival Director Jason Schroeder agreed, adding it was the “perfect fit for the long weekend”.

“We’re excited to host the festival under the new Government guidelines after our October 21 date had to be shifted,” he says.

The 2022 Masters Games calendar includes 64 sporting and fun events with a range of sports for both summer and winter codes. Events include everything from netball, swimming and running events to cornhole, wine options and, new to 2022, jigsaw racing and cowboy action shooting.

“We’ve also brought back our popular Top Team from last Games, remodelled as the Team Up Events Challenge scavenger hunt, and gutbuster stair racing challenge, and introduced Diving to our water sports events,” says Mrs Kestila.

“Over recent years we’ve been growing our competitor numbers as more people learn about the fabulous week of sports, entertainment and fun on offer in Dunedin – and this year promises to be our best yet.”

The Otago Community Trust NZ Masters Games, which alternate between Dunedin and Whanganui on a biennial basis, prides itself on offering great sporting competition but also providing the opportunity to make great mates. The 2022 Games Hub will return to Dunedin’s Otago University.

Registrations are open at www.nzmg.com.

