Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pōneke Christmas Sessions (Charity Fundraiser) Promotion

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Poneke Classical

Pōneke Christmas Sessions will be an all day event featuring 8 ensembles playing a wide range of music. All ticket sales from the event will be going to two very important charities - Arohanui Strings and Women’s Refuge.

Arohanui Strings' mission is to create social change through the power of music! Each year, as a registered charity, Arohanui Strings offers free music lessons to over 300 children Lower Hutt and Wellington, believing that all children have enormous potential and the right to high-quality musical education. Arohanui Strings actively invites children often excluded due to economic and social barriers, introducing them to music through our all-comers after-school orchestras and in-school music lessons. As the children gain confidence, they learn that problems can be solved and goals can be reached, which transfers into every aspect of their lives, making them better students and, eventually, engaged citizens.

Women’s Refuge Wellington is an independent organisation affiliated to National Collective of Independent Women’s Refuges (NCIWR). They work alongside our sister refuge Te Whare Rokiroki, Māori Women’s Refuge to ensure a safe and appropriate service for all women and children experiencing domestic violence. They are a non-government, not-for-profit organisation. Our services are confidential and we support women whether they choose to leave or stay in a relationship. Our underlying philosophies are based on a commitment to freedom from all forms of oppression. We support the full diversity of our community and support their decisions around sexuality, identity and the diversity of cultural practices, values and beliefs.

The ensembles performing as part of the Pōneke Christmas Sessions event are:

Guitar Quartet

9Live from Voices New Zealand

New Zealand String Quartet

Iris Saxophone Quartet

A small ensemble from Wellington Brass Band

Duo Enharmonics (piano duo)

Christmas Jazz Ensemble

Tickets are $10 per person per session, however to purchase a ticket audience members need to purchase a table (either for 4 or 6). The event will be at the bar Bedlam and Squalor (above the Rogue and Vagabond). Tickets are available online through eventfinda. Please find the link here: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/poneke-classical-christmas/wellington

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Poneke Classical on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 