Pōneke Christmas Sessions (Charity Fundraiser) Promotion

Pōneke Christmas Sessions will be an all day event featuring 8 ensembles playing a wide range of music. All ticket sales from the event will be going to two very important charities - Arohanui Strings and Women’s Refuge.

Arohanui Strings' mission is to create social change through the power of music! Each year, as a registered charity, Arohanui Strings offers free music lessons to over 300 children Lower Hutt and Wellington, believing that all children have enormous potential and the right to high-quality musical education. Arohanui Strings actively invites children often excluded due to economic and social barriers, introducing them to music through our all-comers after-school orchestras and in-school music lessons. As the children gain confidence, they learn that problems can be solved and goals can be reached, which transfers into every aspect of their lives, making them better students and, eventually, engaged citizens.

Women’s Refuge Wellington is an independent organisation affiliated to National Collective of Independent Women’s Refuges (NCIWR). They work alongside our sister refuge Te Whare Rokiroki, Māori Women’s Refuge to ensure a safe and appropriate service for all women and children experiencing domestic violence. They are a non-government, not-for-profit organisation. Our services are confidential and we support women whether they choose to leave or stay in a relationship. Our underlying philosophies are based on a commitment to freedom from all forms of oppression. We support the full diversity of our community and support their decisions around sexuality, identity and the diversity of cultural practices, values and beliefs.

The ensembles performing as part of the Pōneke Christmas Sessions event are:

Guitar Quartet

9Live from Voices New Zealand

New Zealand String Quartet

Iris Saxophone Quartet

A small ensemble from Wellington Brass Band

Duo Enharmonics (piano duo)

Christmas Jazz Ensemble

Tickets are $10 per person per session, however to purchase a ticket audience members need to purchase a table (either for 4 or 6). The event will be at the bar Bedlam and Squalor (above the Rogue and Vagabond). Tickets are available online through eventfinda. Please find the link here: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/poneke-classical-christmas/wellington

© Scoop Media

