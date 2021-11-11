Writer/Director Patrick Ridremont’s Horror Fantasy 'The Advent Calendar' Premieres Exclusively On Shudder On 2nd Dec

Shudder, AMC Networks’ streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural will premiere writer/director Patrick Ridremont’s ornate and elegant French horror fantasy The Advent Calendar exclusively on Thursday 9th December. Combining Faustian themes and allusions with European folklore and tense, chilling terror, the Shudder Original film provides some highly original holiday season horror.

Eva (Eugénie Derouand, Paris Police 1900), an ex-dancer, is now using a wheelchair, unable to walk. When her friend Sophie (Honorine Magnier, Tomorrow is Ours) gives her an old wooden antique advent calendar before Christmas, she realises each window contains a surprise that triggers repercussions in real life. Some of them are good, but most of them are bad, really bad. Now Eva will have to choose between getting rid of the calendar or walking again – even if it causes death and destruction to everyone, she holds dear around her.

Making its world debut at the UK’s Frightfest earlier this year, The Advent Calendar proved a hit with critics and reviewers. Cinerama Film called it a “devilishly brilliant festive horror that writhes with tension” and noted that “its mix of psychological terror and folklore feels utterly unique.” The Hollywood News enjoyed its entertaining and expectation-defying moments, calling them “deviously dark and crushingly brilliant” and praising its writer and director, Entertainment Focus declared the film “a big success for Ridremont.”

The Advent Calendar was produced by Alain Benguigui, Virginie Ogouz, Jean-Yves Roubin and Cassandre Warnauts.

