NZSA Youth Mentorship Programme 2022 Seeks Emerging Young Writers

Four secondary school students will each have the opportunity to be mentored by one of New Zealand’s best professional authors in order to develop their craft and hone their writing skills.

The NZSA Youth Mentorship Programme offers aspiring young writers (aged 15-18) a mentorship, from May to November. The intent of the mentor programme is to foster and develop emerging writing talent with the support of established authors.

Deadline: 6 April 2022

Aspiring writer

Ella Quarmby

had bestselling author

Rosetta Allan

for her mentor in 2021, and said this about her experience:

"Working with my mentor was a great opportunity to connect with someone from the writing world and extend myself and my abilities as a writer. The kindness, support, and guidance I received from Rosetta was amazing - I would recommend this mentorship to any young writer."

Hannah Turnbull of Gisborne was partnered with award winning novelist Anna Mackenzie for her mentorship, and she commented: “I feel like I can go on from this with the skills needed to write a decent story. I still have a lot to learn, but that comes with the process, and I’ve been given the guidance I need from Anna to make that journey on my own”.

