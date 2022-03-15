Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Prominent ’60s Peace Activist Rallies Support For Brave Russians Protesting Ukraine Invasion

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 10:41 am
Press Release: Ascot Media

Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2022 Francesco Da Vinci paid a heavy price for his stand as a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. Putting conscience above all, Da Vinci refused to flee to Canada or dodge the draft with a fake deferment. As a result, he battled the country he loved; endured scorn from his family, friends and fiancée; and faced a five-year prison term.

Today, the prominent 1960s peace activist stands in solidarity with the Russian people brave enough to protest their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

On his social media pages, Da Vinci writes, “Putin’s regime will ultimately collapse because loyalty to him is forced, not earned. This is Putin’s war; not the war of the Russian people.” Da Vinci adds, “I know what it means to stand up to the country you love and say ‘No’ to war. In your country and in my country, we know that military might does not make right. There are many of us in America that stand with you and admire your courage.”

Now, Da Vinci shares his own dramatic transformation from bystander to nonviolent activist in his new book, I Refuse To Kill: My Path to Nonviolent Action in the 1960s. Drawing upon journals he kept for more than a decade, Da Vinci chronicles both personal and historical events in vivid detail and draws parallels between the divisions of the ’60s and the unrest of today surrounding social justice, police brutality, government surveillance, persecution of nonviolent activists and war versus the nonviolent resolution of conflict. Written in the spirit of reconciliation, I Refuse To Kill gives voice to those who believe in countering violence with nonviolent action.

Musician Peter Yarrow had this to say: “This amazing timely story confirms that one person, acting with courage and conviction, can successfully oppose war and help change a part of history. Francesco Da Vinci’s story reminds us that acts of conscience are never pursued in vain.”

Da Vinci states, “The contributions of COs and ’60s activists have been largely omitted from our history or flagrantly distorted for political reasons. I Refuse to Kill sets the record straight.”

Historian Noam Chomsky: “Francesco Da Vinci’s courageous course is an inspiration for all of us.”

About the Author

Francesco Da Vinci is a screenwriter, author, nonviolent activist and public speaker based in Los Angeles. Previously, for more than 20 years, Da Vinci was a celebrity portrait photographer with Getty Images. His work has been featured in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Newsweek, Time and LIFE Magazine. Recently, Da Vinci and co-writer Tom Stohlgren adapted I Refuse to Kill into a dramatic screenplay. The film will promote social justice and nonviolence. Around his writing and film work, Da Vinci gives talks that pay tribute to conscientious objectors to war, past and present.

For more information, please visit www.irefusetokill.com or follow the author on Facebook or Instagram (irefusetokillbook).

I Refuse To Kill: My Path to Nonviolent Action in the 1960s

Publisher: Sunbury Press

ISBN-10: 1620068796

ISBN-13: 978-1620068793

Available from Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ascot Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 