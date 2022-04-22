Auckland Theatre Company Returns In Full Force With An Encore Season Of International Hit Comedy Grand Horizons In May

Direct from its Broadway world premiere, crisply observed and heartfelt comedy Grand Horizons by award winning US playwright Bess Wohl opened Auckland Theatre Company’s year in February, just as the country moved into Red of the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

Starring two of New Zealand’s most beloved and experienced actors returning to the stage, Annie Whittle (Four Flat Whites in Italy, The World’s Fastest Indian, Shortland Street) and Roy Billing OAM (Underbelly, A Tale of Two Cities, The Panthers, Art), the show performed to restricted houses of 100 people per night. When community cases began to soar mid-February, the remaining 11 performances were cancelled in the interests of cast and public safety, resulting in huge unmet demand for the production.

Pronounced a hit by reviewers and audiences able to attend the restricted premiere season, this Tony-nominated play will return to ASB Waterfront Theatre on 17 May, for a two-week Encore Season at full capacity.

New Zealand Herald reviewer Ethan Sills said, “By picking something so straightforward but effective, ATC has delivered its best production in years. A simple but poignant story full of laughs and heart, Grand Horizons is the perfect escape from our Omicron-filled world.”

Proudly presented by MiNDFOOD, Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl is directed by 2020 New Zealander of the Year Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira CNZM.

Joining Whittle and Billing in the outstanding cast are well-known actors Todd Emerson (Westside, Hudson & Halls Live!, Daffodils), Kevin Keys (Black Hands, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, To Kill a Mockingbird) Andrea Kelland (Fresh Eggs, Speakeasy, Black Hands) and Esaú Mora (Read To Me, Cymbeline, Wondrous Strange).

Director Jennifer Ward-Lealand is joined in the creative team by renowned set designer Tracy Grant Lord (The Firebird, The Audience, Billy Elliot: The Musical) bringing her impeccable style to the production. Award-winning lighting and sound designer Sean Lynch (Black Lover, Winding Up, The Audience) also brings his vast experience and flair to the team.

ASB Waterfront Theatre and Auckland Theatre Company operate a COVID-19 Peace of Mind policy, which means audiences can purchase tickets with confidence knowing that if unable to attend as a result of COVID-19, they can exchange for another performance or get a full refund. The health and wellbeing of patrons, whānau and communities is a priority for both companies, and performances take place under the COVID-19 Protection Framework with additional measures implemented to comply with government guidelines.

Auckland Theatre Company’s unmissable, last-chance Encore Season of Grand Horizons plays for a strictly limited season, 17 - 29 May.

Tickets are now on sale.

ENCORE SEASON OF GRAND HORIZONS by Bess Wohl

Proudly presented by MiNDFOOD

ASB Waterfront Theatre

17 - 29 May 2022

Tickets and info www.atc.co.nz 0800 ATC TIX

