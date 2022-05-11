Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Applications Open For Cash Grants To Support NZ Writers

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Society of Authors

 

Applications are now open for the CLNZ | NZSA Research Grants to help you research for your fiction or non-fiction writing project.

Kua tuwhera ināianei ngā tono mō ngā Karāti Rangahau o te CLNZ | NZSA hei āwhina atu māu e rangahau tō hinonga, tō kōrero paki, tō kōrero pono rānei.

Four grants valued at $5,000 each are available to New Zealand writers. One of the grants targets diverse writers and topics, including writers from, and writing about, parts of Aotearoa that are not broadly represented in writing and publishing, and projects on issues or subjects that are topical in present day Aotearoa.

E whā ngā karāti, e $5000 te wāriu o ia karāti, ā, e wātea ana aua mea ki ngā kaituhi o Aotearoa.

E aro pū ana tētahi o ngā karāti ki ngā kaituhi kanorau me ngā kaupapa kanorau, tae ana ki ngā kaituhi i ahu mai ai i, e tuhi nei hoki mō ngā wāhi o Aotearoa me uaua ka kitea i roto i ngā tuhinga, i roto hoki i te ao tā pukapuka, ā, tae ana ki ngā hinonga e pā ana ki ngā take o te wā, ki ngā kaupapa o te wā rānei nō roto mai o Aotearoa onāianei.

These are bought to you by Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) and the New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc) as part of the CLNZ Cultural Fund.
 

Last year, Lauren Keenan (Te Ātiawa ki Taranaki) was a grant recipient for her project Rākau: The Lost Tree.

"This Grant enabled me to spend more time visiting the historical sites I write about in my book and do high-quality research. This has, in turn, greatly enriched my manuscript."

Rākau: The Lost Tree is a middle-grade novel about the New Zealand wars, and will be the sequel to Lauren's recently-released children's book Amorangi and Millie’s Trip Through Time, about Taranaki's history.
 

Also in 2021, Bonnie Maihi was a grant recipient for her project The Brilliance of Resilience – Hope for a generation. Bonnie’s project is inspired off the back of her Doctoral thesis, which focused on education and occupation pathways for rangatahi growing up within gang spaces in Aotearoa.

"Receiving this funding allowed me to bring together those who will be involved and to begin the mapping of this mahi. For this I am very grateful."

Want to Apply?


While a broad range of fiction and non-fiction writing projects are eligible for these grants, some works and projects are excluded so please check the guidelines carefully.

First: Read the CLNZ / NZSA Research Grant Guidelines

Then: Fill in the CLNZ / NZSA Research Grant Application Form

The CLNZ | NZSA Research Grants open for applications 9am Wednesday 11 May 2022, and will close at 4pm Wednesday 8 June 2022.

Submissions must be made online. Unsuccessful applicants will be advised before recipients are announced. Successful recipients will be contacted directly and we will also publish the announcement on the CLNZ and NZSA website and Facebook page.

NZSA is proud to be administering the awards in 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Society of Authors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 