Shortlist For The 2022 Michael Gifkins Prize

Text Publishing and the New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc) are thrilled to announce the shortlist for the 2022 Michael Gifkins Prize for an Unpublished Novel.

The author of the winning manuscript will receive a contract for world rights from Text, along with an advance of NZ$10,000. The winner will be announced in July, ahead of the September 2022 publication of last year’s winner, Paper Cage, by Tom Baragwanath.

Text’s Publisher, Michael Heyward, said:

‘The Michael Gifkins Prize is now five years old. It has already changed the lives of some wonderfully talented writers. We are especially delighted that Gigi Fenster’s A Good Winter, which won the prize in 2020 and was published last year, was shortlisted for 2022 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

A manuscript prize is all about providing writers with additional paths to publication. It’s about creating demand for new work. It’s about identifying and applauding talent, and we have been able to do that again this year with the announcement of the shortlist for this year’s Michael Gifkins Prize. We believe that every year the quality of the entries for the prize continues to rise. We congratulate all the shortlisted writers, and look forward to announcing the winner in July.’

Four exceptional manuscripts make up this year’s shortlist:

The Shape of the World by Tiffany Brown

Rabaul by Maria B. Joseph

Backwaters by Emma Sidnam

Apple Moon by Anna Woods

This year’s remarkable shortlist was chosen by Text Publishing from an impressive longlist of thirteen high-quality manuscripts. New Zealand writers Dr Vanda Symon and Dr Paula Morris selected the longlist. Of it, they said: ‘This year’s longlist is diverse in style and subject, and includes both emerging and experienced writers. We were impressed with the imagination, range and engagement with story of the submissions.’ Previous winners of the Gifkins Prize have included Ruby Porter, Tom Remiger, Gigi Fenster and, most recently, Tom Baragwanath, whose nailbiting thriller Paper Cage will be published in September 2022. The Gifkins Prize is made possible by a generous financial commitment from the Gifkins family and from Text Publishing. It is administered by the NZ Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc). Entries for the 2023 prize will open in late July. ENDS Media release - PDF format

