91-year-old Wellington Painter Teams Up With Age Concern To Raise Funds

Wellington (Thursday, 16 June 2022) – Ron Jobson, 91-year-old painter from Strathmore, is donating 75% of the proceeds from sales of his amazing paintings to Age Concern Wellington Region.

Age Concern is pleased to offer the public a unique opportunity to own one of Ron’s paintings. They will be selling 13 of the paintings on Ron’s behalf, with 75% of the proceeds going to Age Concern to help fund their work. By purchasing one of Ron’s paintings, buyers will be helping Age Concern reduce loneliness among seniors in the Wellington Region.

Mr Jobson is a retired prison officer who has been painting ever since primary school in Newcastle on Tyne. He has lost count of the number of paintings, but is always eager to get started on the next one.

About half of Age Concern Wellington Region’s funding comes from local and central Government. They need to raise the rest to ensure they can continue to reach hundreds of seniors across the Wellington Region every week.

More than 12,000 seniors across the Wellington Region live by themselves. Many are lonely and have no one to talk to. Age Concern’s programmes are designed to help provide social connection for lonely and isolated seniors, greatly improving mental and physical wellbeing.

These art purchases will go towards helping Age Concern reach more seniors and keep their crucial services going in the Wellington Region.

Visit www.acwellington.org.nz/ronjobson to view paintings and find out more.

