NZSA Regional Roadshow Taranaki

The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa are on the road to Taranaki on Saturday 10 September 2022.

Here at NZSA, we are keen to get writers back connecting with each other, sharing experiences, and learning to fine-tune their craft, after more than two years hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The one-day roadshow offers stimulating and practical professional development workshops and discussions from some of New Zealand’s most experienced authors and industry professionals, and NZSA wants Taranaki writers to know that it is open to all writers as well as to those working across the literary sector.

The New Plymouth event will kick off with an opening kōrero with NZSA President Vanda Symon and NZSA 2022-2023 President of Honour Witi Ihimaera, who is celebrating 50 years as a writer. His 50 years of NZSA membership coincides with the formation of a ninth NZSA branch to support Māori writers. Witi's kōrero focuses on his writing craft, and how he writes and structures his work.

"Kia ora whānau. Someone once said, ‘Witi Ihimaera is a construct.’ And in many ways that’s true because over my 50 years as a published writer I have constructed a persona, a craft, a toolkit to solve writing problems, a career and the stamina to stick with it. While I have written books, what I have really done is write a career. I’m looking forward to sharing my mātauranga at this year’s roadshow, nau mai, haere mai," he said.

Highlights include this generous korero with Witi; Poetry with Rob Hack; Three dimensional characters – not just skin deep with Vanda Symon; How not to write for young readers with David Hill; Finding & applying for project grants, Creative NZ funding and residencies with Mikaela Nyman.

“We have something for everybody, from Masterclasses to panels and talks, offering expert advice for all writers, including those who are just dipping their toes in the writing stream. Numbers are limited for the masterclasses to allow for deep dives; workshops and panels enable discussions, and there is social time for writers to connect,” said NZSA CE Jenny Nagle.

The NZSA Roadshows are for all writers, at any stage of their career, across all genres. If you love to write, the NZSA is there to support you. These in-person Regional Roadshow events complement other professional development opportunities the NZSA offers through their fortnightly Webworkshop online masterclasses and Writer Toolkit online courses.

The NZSA New Plymouth Taranaki Roadshow starts at 9am on the Saturday 10 September at St Joseph’s Catholic Church hall – tickets are on sale through the NZSA website and Lil Regie HERE.

The event is fully catered and designed to be affordable, with special pricing for students and members.

© Scoop Media

