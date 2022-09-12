Laura Daniel Unveiled As Ruru Chick On The Masked Singer NZ

11 September 2022 - The Masked Singer NZ is back and better than ever! Actress and comedian Laura Daniel was the eighth celebrity revealed in tonight’s episode, stepping out of the Ruru Chick costume to an excited crowd.

Laura Daniel has numerous acting credits under her belt, including Kiwi comedy shows Jono & Ben and Funny Girls, which she co-created and starred in alongside Rose Matafeo. Laura also competed on season six of Three’s Dancing With The Stars NZ in 2019, coming second with partner Shae Mountain. A celebrated comedian, Laura is one half of musical comedy duo Two Hearts alongside writing (and real life) partner Joseph Moore. They’ve sold out shows in New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Laura’s singing abilities came in handy during her time on The Masked Singer NZ, wowing crowds each week. Celebrity guessing panellist and Laura’s flatmate James Roque was successful in guessing Laura’s identity, despite her constant attempts to deter him. Kiwi musician and guest panellist Kings jumped on board with James’ theory of Ruru Chick being Laura, while Sharyn and Anika were thrown off the scent by guessing Kim Crossman and Boh Runga.

Laura took the stage by storm with Lady Gaga’s ‘Studid Love’, performing against Magic Monster who belted out ‘Sing To You’ by John Splithoff. Laura commented on her time on The Masked Singer NZ: “I thought it was pretty obvious it was me! There’s only so much hiding you can do in a big fluffy bird suit. And of course, when asked to do the show, I jumped at the opportunity to trick one of my best friends for a couple of months - I’m still surprised he didn’t guess me week one!"

On guessing Laura’s identity correctly, celebrity panellist James Roque said: “I’m so glad that I wasn’t going mad and that it actually was Laura under the Ruru Chuck mask. I was so so so sure it was her (I EVEN BROUGHT PROPS!) that I don’t know how I would’ve coped if it wasn’t. I know that voice from a mile away!”

New episodes of The Masked Singer NZ air every Sunday at 7pm on Three and ThreeNow. The hit show is based on the South Korean series King Of Mask Singer, which has since inspired hugely popular American, British and Australian versions.

