Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Laura Daniel Unveiled As Ruru Chick On The Masked Singer NZ

Monday, 12 September 2022, 5:30 am
Press Release: Discovery

11 September 2022 - The Masked Singer NZ is back and better than ever! Actress and comedian Laura Daniel was the eighth celebrity revealed in tonight’s episode, stepping out of the Ruru Chick costume to an excited crowd.

Laura Daniel has numerous acting credits under her belt, including Kiwi comedy shows Jono & Ben and Funny Girls, which she co-created and starred in alongside Rose Matafeo. Laura also competed on season six of Three’s Dancing With The Stars NZ in 2019, coming second with partner Shae Mountain. A celebrated comedian, Laura is one half of musical comedy duo Two Hearts alongside writing (and real life) partner Joseph Moore. They’ve sold out shows in New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Laura’s singing abilities came in handy during her time on The Masked Singer NZ, wowing crowds each week. Celebrity guessing panellist and Laura’s flatmate James Roque was successful in guessing Laura’s identity, despite her constant attempts to deter him. Kiwi musician and guest panellist Kings jumped on board with James’ theory of Ruru Chick being Laura, while Sharyn and Anika were thrown off the scent by guessing Kim Crossman and Boh Runga.

Laura took the stage by storm with Lady Gaga’s ‘Studid Love’, performing against Magic Monster who belted out ‘Sing To You’ by John Splithoff. Laura commented on her time on The Masked Singer NZ: “I thought it was pretty obvious it was me! There’s only so much hiding you can do in a big fluffy bird suit. And of course, when asked to do the show, I jumped at the opportunity to trick one of my best friends for a couple of months - I’m still surprised he didn’t guess me week one!"

On guessing Laura’s identity correctly, celebrity panellist James Roque said: “I’m so glad that I wasn’t going mad and that it actually was Laura under the Ruru Chuck mask. I was so so so sure it was her (I EVEN BROUGHT PROPS!) that I don’t know how I would’ve coped if it wasn’t. I know that voice from a mile away!”

New episodes of The Masked Singer NZ air every Sunday at 7pm on Three and ThreeNow. The hit show is based on the South Korean series King Of Mask Singer, which has since inspired hugely popular American, British and Australian versions.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Discovery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 