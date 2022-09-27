New Festival Brings Top NZ Acts To Whanganui This Labour Weekend

This Labour Weekend new festival Lost Art Summer in the Square brings incredible Aotearoa music talent to Whanganui. The line up includes trailblazing electronic artists Alix Perez, Chiccoreli and Tali, and iconic Aotearoa artists Tiki Taane and Kora, alongside an impressive lineup of local and national artists.

The Lost Art Summer in the Square mini-festival will be hosted in Majestic Square, Whanganui. Lost Art Events Director Gioia Damosso shares “The Lost Art Summer in the Square series is a brand new Summer season of mini music festivals held in Majestic Square in Whanganui. The series is about reaching out to a diverse community and providing entertainment for everyone. Whether you are into drum and bass, rap, rock, soulful singer songwriters or reggae we have something for you.”

Labour weekend is the first of three Lost Art Summer in the Square series mini-festivals coming to Whanganui. Each event has been curated with audiences in mind.

Saturday October 22 Lost Art features an extraordinary line up of drum and bass DJs on the main stage and a wicked selection of DJs from Whanganui and around NZ on the Lost Stage including sets from Alix Perez, The Upbeats ft MC Tiki, Chiccoreli & Tali, Dylan C, Coco, Sanoi, Heylady, Ludus, Cooper Khan, Jake Rattler, Mia Gober and Drifty.

Chiccoreli and Tali share "we are super excited to be bringing Lost Art our unique blend of deep and sexy, soulful liquid DnB vibes laced with Tali's soaring uplifting vocals and spitfire freestyle lyrics."

Sunday October 23 , Kori Kōanga is a family-friendly event consisting of music from artists around New Zealand supported by talented locals with a roots reggae feel, including Kora, Tiki Taane, Modern Maori Quartet, Lost Tribe Aotearoa, Roots Providers and Ihaka.

“We can't wait to get down to Kori Kōanga!” Kora share. “This will be our first gig back into it, and we can't wait to jam out some new vibes alongside some old classics."

“Held in the heart of Whanganui, we are activating the community space of Majestic Square with vibrancy with the help of world class musicians from around Aotearoa” says Damosso. “ Whanganui is on the up and up and the perfect holiday destination for a long weekend for those interested in the arts. Whether it's, glass, street art, music or simply to enjoy our beautiful awa, there is plenty to see and do in Whanganui.”

In the spirit of making music accessible for everyone, there are a limited number of free under 16 tickets available, as an add-on for each adult ticket purchased.

Tickets on sale through Ticket Fairy

KEY INFORMATION

What: Lost Art Summer in the Square

Saturday Oct 22 - R18. Lost Art (Electronic) Alix Perez, The Upbeats ft MC Tiki, Chiccoreli & Tali, Dylan C, Coco, Sanoi, Heylady, Ludus, Cooper Khan, Jake Rattler, Mia Gober, Drifty.

Sunday Oct 23 - Kori Kōanga Sunday October 23 ALL AGES (Roots/reggae) Kora, Tiki Taane, Modern Maori Quartet, Lost Tribe Aotearoa, Roots Providers, Ihaka

When: Labour Weekend - Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 October

Saturday, Gates Open 6pm - 1:30am Sunday: Gates open 1pm - 9pm

Where: Majestic Square Whanganui - 98 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui.

Tickets: Tickets on sale now through Ticket Fairy: www.ticketfairy.com $80

