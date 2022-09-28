WOMAD NZ Shares First Peek At International & Local Talent Line-up

Today, WOMAD NZ 2023 has announced a small teaser of incredible talent performing at the 2023 festival this March. The festival will celebrate the 20th anniversary at the award-winning Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park in New Plymouth with the brilliant multi-award-winning Korean folk-pop group ADG7, Aotearoa's genre-pushing jazz, hip hop project Avantdale Bowling Club, and modern Occitan troubadours San Salvador from France. These acts will perform alongside World Of Words speaker Dick Frizzell and OMV STEAM Lab meteorologist Lisa Murray, both from Aotearoa. The full official WOMAD 2023 Programme is being announced on October 20.

The World of Music, Arts and Dance festival boasts eight stages, each featuring an eclectic and cross-cultural line-up with talented musicians, artists, and inspiring speakers for three days and nights of extraordinary music and culture like nothing else in Aotearoa.

Loved by all ages, WOMAD NZ 2023 is a worldly fix without leaving the country—the ultimate culmination of sounds, scenery and good vibes.

Tickets to the three-day camping festival are on sale now from www.womad.co.nz. This year, WOMAD has teamed up with PayPlan making it easy for festival-goers to book tickets now, pay in regular, easy payments, and be dancing under the mighty Taranaki Mounga in March 2023. Camping and glamping options are available.

WOMAD THE FESTIVAL

WOMAD: World of Music, Arts and Dance, the internationally established festival, brings together artists from all over the globe. The central aim of the WOMAD festival is to celebrate the world's many forms of music, arts and dance.

As an organisation, WOMAD now works in many different ways. Still, the aims are always the same - at festivals, performance events, recorded releases, and through educational projects, WOMAD aims to excite, inform, and create awareness of the worth and potential of a multicultural society.

WOMAD NZ is part of a festival family that has seen over three hundred festivals worldwide, over ten thousand artists performing across six continents, to an audience of millions over the past four decades. WOMAD UK has celebrated 40 years, WOMADelaide has celebrated 30 years, and 2023 will see WOMAD NZ celebrate the 20th anniversary of WOMAD NZ at the award-winning Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park in New Plymouth.

First presented in Taranaki in 2003, over its 20 years, WOMAD NZ has presented over 500 acts and 1500 performers from 95 countries. the festival has had 150,000 visitors through its gates and generated over 100 million dollars for the local economy.

The festival's success could not have occurred without the long-term of Event Partners TSB and Todd Energy, whose continuous commitment has strengthened Taranaki's position as the home of WOMAD.

Support at the local government level is vital to WOMAD NZ. Host City Partner, the New Plymouth District Council and Regional Partner – Venture Taranaki, are committed to the ongoing support of the event since 2003. Toi Foundation, as Community Partner, has contributed to the event thriving in the region through grant access.

WOMAD NZ is also fortunate to have three Programme Partners, Tui Ora, BOON and OMV, and several Media Partners and Event Supporters, allowing the festival to present a world-class event to the people of Aotearoa.

"We're fortunate to have had incredible long-term partners, supporters, from both the private and public sectors," Suzanne Porter, CEO of TAFT, says.

"Without their support, WOMAD would never have gotten off the ground. Our partners saw the vision early on, and they've stayed committed and supportive through the last few years, which have been challenging to say the least."

