Liberty Stage PresentsThe Soundtrack From Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!

Monday, 10 October 2022, 6:22 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

The music from the 2001 blockbuster film performed live in concert with an epic rock-operatic ensemble

From the producer of The Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo & Juliet and The Soundtrack from Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Liberty Stage presents The Soundtrack from Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! at The Civic in Auckland on Saturday, 15 October.

This will be a sumptuous and stylish curation of timeless hits from Elton John, David Bowie, T-Rex, Madonna, The Police and U2 from Nature Boy to Lady Marmalade and beyond, performed by New Zealand’s hottest artists.

Starring are rock, soul and alt-pop performers Milan Borich (Pluto), Theia, Lou’ana, Zoe Moon Mahal; one of this country’s best-selling artists and acclaimed contralto, Yulia; opera sensations Samson Setu, Taka Vuni, Ipu Laga'aia and introducing stunning newcomer Sebastian Holland Dudding. All backed by a lavish rock ensemble complete with strings and brass under the musical direction of Mark Dennison.

Moulin Rouge! was a game-changing marriage of nostalgia and invention escalated to the dizzy dramatic heights for which Baz Luhrmann is renowned. The movie, and the #1 soundtrack album, mashed generations of cherished songs to rule the NZ album charts for 16 weeks and sell four million copies worldwide.

Between its dazzling aesthetics, addictive pop soundtrack, and sweeping romance (carried off by career-defining performances from Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor), Moulin Rouge! developed an enduring following and spawned a smash-hit stage spectacular that’s dominating box offices around the world.

Now, 21 years on, prepare yourself for a breathtaking homage to that classic album of rock, opera, disco and bespoke musical songs elegantly entwined and reimagined by some of New Zealand’s most celebrated vocalists.

Don’t miss this exclusive one-off celebration of one of the most magical musical creations of our times.

The Soundtrack from Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!
WHERE: The Civic, Auckland
WHEN: Saturday, 15 October
TIME: 8pm start
TICKETS: Ticketmaster | From $99 *service fee applies

