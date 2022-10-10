Christchurch To Stage The Return Of International Fast5 Netball



Christchurch is set to welcome the return of the FAST5 Netball World Series when it hosts the world’s top six ranked teams in the abbreviated form of the game on 5-6 November.

With the last international FAST5 event played in 2018, the event’s return in Christchurch will also create a world-first with three men’s teams (New Zealand, Australia and England) taking part in their own series, acknowledging the growing profile of men’s netball.

“We’re delighted that FAST5 is returning to the international arena and will be centre stage in Christchurch,” Tournament Director Kate Agnew said.

“With fewer players on court, the energetic and fast-paced style of Fast5 is a great spectacle which mixes dazzling play and tactical nous.

“This will be a special occasion as we welcome the world’s best women players back to this format while also having the opportunity to showcase the men and their renowned brand of athleticism and skillsets for the first time at FAST5.”

ChristchurchNZ Head of Major Events Karena Finnie said the event was a great opportunity to showcase the city.

“We can’t wait to host the FAST5 Netball World Series here in Ōtautahi Christchurch in November. Not only will the teams receive a loud and very warm welcome from New Zealand’s most passionate netball fans but we’re excited to show the teams, fans and viewers our vibrant, modern city. It’s a perfect opportunity to showcase Christchurch to a global audience,” said Finnie.

FAST5 traditionally revels in a party-like atmosphere where boisterous supporters come along in their droves dressed in bright colours and loud of voice while adding to the unique setting of the high tempo version of the game.

In a style that suits, the FAST5 Ferns have wholeheartedly embraced the vibrant and dynamic nature of the shortened version of the game, which includes three different scoring zones, power plays and unlimited rolling substitutions, to build a rich legacy since the inception of FastNet in 2009.

After three years of FastNet when New Zealand won the first two titles and finished runners-up in the third, a revamp of the rules led to the evolution of FAST5 in 2012.

Between 2012 and 2018, the FAST5 Ferns won six of the seven titles on offer, finishing out of the placings for the only time in 2017.

Across two action-packed days, the women’s teams will play three games a day and the men two (matches consisting of six-minute quarters) ahead of the final place play-offs.

All matches will be screened live on Sky Sport.

FAST5 Netball World Series teams:

New Zealand (FAST5 Ferns), Australia, England, Jamaica, Uganda, South Africa.

Men:

New Zealand, Australia, England.

