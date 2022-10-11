Dapper Doggies Put On A Show At The Colombo

Starlet’s got a couple of outfits sorted. Gus Macnab will no doubt channel his Scottish side. For the other doggy divas that will grace the stage at The Colombo Dog Fashion Show on Sunday, October 16, their competition costumes are shrouded in secrecy till the big day.

Starlet the Chinese Crested shows the value of accessorising

The only guarantee is that 30 dogs striking their most Vogue pose will be a whole lot of unmissable fun for young and old, two legs or four. With a luxury getaway at Matai Peak at stake for their humans, there could well be tears before nap time.

The organisers have gone all out to recreate the drama of a New York or Paris catwalk. Connie O'Callaghan, aka ‘Fifi Lamore’, will be MC. Each dog will parade to the strains of a suitable song. It’s the pride of Scotland, The Proclaimers, for Gus. ZZ Top banger ‘Legs’ will introduce Lucy the greyhound. And of course, the Baha Men’s ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ is on the songlist.

Any of the models - and their carers - that find it hard to play well with others will face a red card. No word yet on whether NZ Fashion Week will take a similar approach.

The fashion show starts at 10am and is free to watch. The fun continues all day, with ice cream and cake for the canines and The Colombo’s host of excellent eateries serving up goodies all day.

Gus the Cairn Terrier Bichon mongrel cross seeks some inspo at his local bar

The event is the brainchild of Lilly Cooper, owner of The Colombo, and this year’s one-day event is just the start. Lilly has big plans for next year, with a series of shows for different dogs over four weeks, including the school holidays.

“We really want to grow the event and get children involved. Holding it alongside the school holidays will help with that,” Lilly says.

So get along to The Colombo on October 16 for the Big Event and fill up your Insta reel with snaps of dapper doggies.

ABOUT THE COLOMBO

The Colombo is Christchurch’s landmark shopping precinct in the heart of Sydenham, home to independent retailers and global brands.

The world-class fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle boutiques are joined by an independent cinema offering the latest in art-house, festival, and blockbuster films in comfort. All of The Colombo’s residents share an innovative attitude towards retail, and connect the people of Canterbury with pioneering labels.

The Colombo is dog friendly, with dogs on leads allowed in the central area of The Colombo. Each retailer has their own policy on whether dogs are allowed in their store.

© Scoop Media

