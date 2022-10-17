Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Glass Ceiling Arts Collective Helps Aspiring Young Disabled Filmmakers Reach For The Stars

Monday, 17 October 2022, 8:52 am
Press Release: Glass Ceiling Arts Collective

Disability-led arts charity Glass Ceiling Arts Collective presents “Through the Roof”, a Short Film Festival that celebrates budding young filmmakers from Its Accessible Youth Theatre programmes across Auckland and Tauranga.

Five groups of Kiwi youth have been masterfully crafting these short films over the past term, breaking down barriers for Disabled young filmmakers.

“The rangatahi are eager to share their creativity with the world,” says Mike Eaglesome, co-founder of Glass Ceiling Arts Collective.

“One of our young filmmakers; AJ has been creating a collection of bow ties, dreaming of the day he gets to walk down his first red carpet. This year he’ll do just that and at the Aotea Centre no less, mum’s even bought the suit,” he said.

The youth-led initiative has enabled young Disabled people not to be defined by their disability but instead to be celebrated for who they are and the creative potential they bring.

“Our films are as diverse as our cast; reflecting the beautiful melting pot of society. There really is something for everyone at the Festival,” says Charlotte Nightingale, Artistic Director. “It’s storytelling at its finest and all through the eyes of our rangatahi, it’ll be a true celebration of diversity and we can’t wait!”

The festival will kick off at 2:00 pm on November 19 in the Hunua Room at The Aotea Centre in Aotea Square, Auckland CBD. It is free and all are welcome.

Tickets will be available via Moshtix.

If you have any specific access needs or need more information, please contact: mike@glassceilingartscollective.com

Issued by

Paige Thorp - Outside the Square student media consultant

About Glass Ceiling Arts Collective:

Glass Ceiling Arts Collective is a charity that supports people from marginalised communities, especially young Disabled people. The charity has 5 accessible youth arts programmes in Tauranga and Auckland supported through funding from Manatu Taonga - The Ministry for Culture and Heritage with new classes planned in Whangarei, Christchurch and Wellington in 2023. Each programme produces a Musical Theatre production every year that has included Disney's High School Musical Jr, Beauty and the Beast Jr and Shrek Jr.

You can learn more about Glass Ceilings Arts Collective and its youth programmes here: https://www.glassceilingartscollective.com/

