Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nations Cup International Squash Teams Confirmed For Tournament In Tauranga Next Month

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 10:49 am
Press Release: Squash New Zealand

The eight teams have been confirmed for the inaugural Nations Cup squash tournament to be held in Tauranga early next month including some of the world’s best players.

The event has also confirmed a new title sponsor with the event now known as the Carrus Nations Cup

The tournament will be led by New Zealand’s Paul Coll who is the current Commonwealth Games singles and mixed gold medal winner and in a battle at the top of the world rankings alongside Joelle King the world No 5 and doubles and mixed gold winning in Birmingham.

England features squash legends, Mohamed El Shorbagy (formerly Egypt) and Sarah-Jane Perry as two of the leading title contenders. ElShorbagy is regarded as a great of the game while Perry has had dramatic battles with King in the last two Commonwealth Games and is ranked in the top ten.

There are other strong combinations such as Canada’s Hollie Naughton with entry rankings of 20 and David Baillargeon 69 along with Scotland’s experienced duo of Greg Lobban ranked 35 and Lisa Aitken (31st). The United States has Olivia Clyne at 22nd and Timothy Brownell 67th.

The European team features Belgium’s Nele Gilis at 12 in the world alongside Frenchman, Sebastien Bonmalais 37th while Australia have a team of Jessica Turnball at 74th Rex Hedrick 89th.

The New Zealand Wildcards side contains two members of the Commonwealth Games team, Lwamba Chileshe and Kaitlyn Watts ranked at 90 and 95 respectively.

The Carrus Nations Cup will see New Zealand as the testing ground for a major initiative for squash with the launch of the SquashFORWARD Series, a sequence of new squash events intended to trial innovative changes to the way the sport is delivered.

Each game will be first to seven points. If the game scores are locked at 6-6, a sudden-death point will be played, with the winner of that rally taking the game. Each player can opt for a ‘Power Play’ twice per match where he or she can win two points.

The Carrus Nations Cup will be held on the start-of-the-art glass court 3-6 November at the Trustpower Arena, Tauranga, followed by the PSA silver New Zealand Open 8-13 November at the same venue.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Squash New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 