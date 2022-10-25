Red Bull Announces New Date For Its Event Of The Year – Red Bull Flugtag

Auckland, New Zealand: Red Bull has announced the new date for its highly anticipated Red Bull 'Flugtag' event. After being postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Aucklanders can now prepare for a day of high-adrenaline action, with Red Bull Flugtag taking place on Saturday, December 10th 2022.

Red Bull Flugtag, the German word for 'flight day', will be hosted at Wynyard Quarter in Tāmaki Makaurau for the first time ever. As the translation suggests, Flugtag is a day of flying – well, kind of. Over 30 teams will be switching Aeroplane mode on and launching homemade flying machines off a six-metre-high ramp, attempting to fly as far as possible before landing in the ocean below.

Some crafts fly, but most flop, making it an entertaining spectacle for event attendees. New Zealanders can prepare to take flight, with organisers anticipating crowds of up to 15,000, making it one of the biggest public events to kickstart summer – and best of all, it’s completely free to the public.

Judged on pre-flight performance, creativity, and flight distance, the team that comes out on top will be awarded $15,000. Second place gets $10,000, and third place gets $5,000.

Motorsport icon and Red Bull athlete, Mad Mike (Mike Whiddett) is stoked to have been named as one of the judges at this year's Red Bull Flugtag, saying: "It's going to be an epic day out. After the last couple of years, I am super excited to see the city come alive for an event as hilarious and entertaining as Red Bull Flugtag."

"We all know how innovative Kiwis can be, so I am pumped to see what this year's teams bring to the table. Especially considering that contestants have had an additional few months on the tools. I wouldn't be surprised if we see some of the best crafts in Red Bull Flugtag history!"

Earlier this year, Red Bull set an ambitious distance to beat. In January, All Blacks star Beauden Barrett kicked a rugby ball from the Red Bull Flugtag launch spot. His kick was measured at 55 metres, setting the target for contestants.

"There are some pretty epic Red Bull Flugtag crafts taking shape, so I am excited to see if any have what it takes to go further than my kick," Barrett said in January.

"Kiwis are not famous for flying, but I reckon we have the ingenuity to set some pretty decent distances and maybe even take out the Red Bull Flugtag world record."

This year's teams shouldn’t just ‘wing it’ as the 55-metre kick isn’t the only distance to beat. The Red Bull Flugtag world record for the longest distance sits at 78.6 metres, set by a team called "The Chicken Whisperers" in Long Beach, California, in 2013.

Red Bull Flugtag spectators can expect to see Kiwi creativity and ingenuity in full force. Kiwis will be able to witness our national bird attempt to fly with team Kiwiwingding, watch cardboard be put to good use with Fabulous Men in their Paper Machine, and even see a UFO (Useless Flying Object) with their own eyes! Some teams are keeping it 'plane’ and simple with team AIRNZ DC3.

The public is encouraged to come down to Wynyard Quarter on Saturday, December 10th to witness the Red Bull Flugtag action live for free. The first craft will be taking flight at 12pm.

For more information on Red Bull Flugtag, visit: https://www.redbull.com/nz-en/events/red-bull-flugtag-new-zealand-2022

© Scoop Media

